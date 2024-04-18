Ananya Panday gives her basic airport look a luxe touch with Bottega Venetta bag worth Rs.8,14,706

Ananya Panday was spotted at the airport clad in an all-black look. But it is her fancy Bottega Venetta bag that will burn a hole in your pocket.

By Sargun Chabbra
Published on Apr 18, 2024  |  02:27 PM IST |  3.2K
Ananya Panday in all black look
Ananya Panday in all black look (pc: Viral Bhayani)

Whether you are planning a last-minute getaway with your friends or are heading for a relaxed vacation, comfortable airport attire plays a very crucial role. In the world of celebrities, even trips to the airport are a chance to flaunt fashion. And Ananya Panday, the young Bollywood sensation, is no exception. With her chic outfit, she always manages to turn heads wherever she goes, including the airport.

Ananya Panday’s recent airport fit was all about comfort. If you are looking for a comfy yet stylish outfit, check out the actress’ latest look.

 

Ananya Panday’s latest airport fit

 

Ananya kept it simple yet chic in an all-black outfit. Black is a color that will never go out of style, and Ananya has taken advantage of this. Her understated ensemble featured straight black pants paired with a sleeveless black tank top featuring a round neckline. Her tank top was neatly tucked into her pants. 

 

Ananya Panday in all black look

The straight-leg pants provided a sleek silhouette and her pants are perfect for casual outings and everyday wear. Her all-black look gave a clean and modern aesthetic. The Kho Gaye Hum Kahan actress’ airport pick screams comfort and style.

Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White

Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White

Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink

Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral

Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor

Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade

Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve…

Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue

Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue

Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor

Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White

Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue
Shop Now

Ananya’s accessories and glam

 

Advertisement

Embracing simplicity, she picked minimalistic accessories which featured a stylish Barolo-colored bag from Bottega Veneta slung over her shoulders, adding a pop of color to her black attire. Her bag is worth Rs. 8,14,706. The Student of the Year 2 actress went for brown sliders from Hermes. 

 

Ananya Panday in all black look

Adding a hint of glamour to her look, the actress accessorised with a sleek golden chain, adding subtle sparkle to her outfit. What truly set her airport look apart was her natural no-makeup look. Her hair was tied in a neat bun which gave her a clean appearance.

When looking for easy yet elegant outfit ideas, fashion aficionados can draw inspiration from Ananya’s most recent airport look. She has proved that you don’t need embellished or expensive ensembles to create a fashion statement with only a pair of pants and a tank top you can turn heads. Her black-on-black outfit at the airport is a fantastic example of how sometimes less is really more.

 

 

ALSO READ: Amar Singh Chamkila: Ananya Panday reviews Diljit Dosanjh-Parineeti Chopra starrer; calls film ‘Beauty’

Advertisement
Pinkvilla Pulse
Subscribe to our newsletter for entertainment exclusives, star interviews, and the latest lifestyle trends. Look No Further!
Subscribe
About The Author
Sargun Chabbra
Sargun Chabbra
Content Writer

A Fashion Communication graduate from NIFT who adores movies, fashion, and scrumptious food. With two years of experience, she

...

Credits: Viral Bhayani
Advertisement

Latest Articles