Ananya Panday gives her basic airport look a luxe touch with Bottega Venetta bag worth Rs.8,14,706

Whether you are planning a last-minute getaway with your friends or are heading for a relaxed vacation, comfortable airport attire plays a very crucial role. In the world of celebrities, even trips to the airport are a chance to flaunt fashion. And Ananya Panday, the young Bollywood sensation, is no exception. With her chic outfit, she always manages to turn heads wherever she goes, including the airport.

Ananya Panday’s recent airport fit was all about comfort. If you are looking for a comfy yet stylish outfit, check out the actress’ latest look.

Ananya Panday’s latest airport fit

Ananya kept it simple yet chic in an all-black outfit. Black is a color that will never go out of style, and Ananya has taken advantage of this. Her understated ensemble featured straight black pants paired with a sleeveless black tank top featuring a round neckline. Her tank top was neatly tucked into her pants.

The straight-leg pants provided a sleek silhouette and her pants are perfect for casual outings and everyday wear. Her all-black look gave a clean and modern aesthetic. The Kho Gaye Hum Kahan actress' airport pick screams comfort and style.

Ananya’s accessories and glam

Embracing simplicity, she picked minimalistic accessories which featured a stylish Barolo-colored bag from Bottega Veneta slung over her shoulders, adding a pop of color to her black attire. Her bag is worth Rs. 8,14,706. The Student of the Year 2 actress went for brown sliders from Hermes.

Adding a hint of glamour to her look, the actress accessorised with a sleek golden chain, adding subtle sparkle to her outfit. What truly set her airport look apart was her natural no-makeup look. Her hair was tied in a neat bun which gave her a clean appearance.

When looking for easy yet elegant outfit ideas, fashion aficionados can draw inspiration from Ananya’s most recent airport look. She has proved that you don’t need embellished or expensive ensembles to create a fashion statement with only a pair of pants and a tank top you can turn heads. Her black-on-black outfit at the airport is a fantastic example of how sometimes less is really more.

