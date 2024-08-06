Isha Ambani’s white floral Ellie Nap dress worth Rs 20,310 screams summer blooms

To attend the prestigious sports event—the Paris Olympics 2024—Isha Ambani picked a simple yet elegant white floral print dress worth Rs 20,310. A perfect blend of comfort and unique silhouette, the outfit is indeed one for the books and needs a page of its own.

It makes for a perfect pick for casual outings and can also be worn on a summer vacation. Without any further ado, let’s take a closer look at her outfit, decoding its alluring elements along with the price.

Isha Ambani is a stunner. Her back-to-back breathtaking looks from brother Anant Ambani’s wedding with Radhika Merchant still have fashionistas gasping for breath. Not just traditional, Isha’s contemporary style is equally captivating, compelling us to keep an eye on her casual appearances.

Proving us right, the entrepreneur recently stepped out to enjoy the Paris Olympics 2024 in an outfit that demanded our attention. She was accompanied by her husband, Anand Piramal, father Mukesh Ambani, and newlyweds Anant and Radhika.

Isha Ambani’s affordable Ellie Nap dress was carefully picked from the shelves of the brand Hill House Home. Adorned with wildflower detailing all over, the comfortable fabric made the ensemble an apt choice to wear for hours. The floral pattern in the shades of green, pink, blue, and lavender contributed to the feminine allure of her look.

The pretty number also had a square neckline, elastic smocking on the bodice, ruffled shoulder sleeves, a mid-length hem, pockets on either side and a figure-skimming silhouette for a delicate yet sophisticated appeal. Want to recreate Isha’s look with your own twist? You must shell out 190 pounds sterling, which is equal to Rs 20,310.

Advertisement

Let’s move on to Isha’s accessories and styling finesse to create an off-duty look that is pretty and classy at the same time. She teamed her OOTD with black-hued Oran sandals from the brand Hermes. The slip-on sandals are priced at Rs 63,643. For a hint of bling, she wore a pair of diamond hoop earrings that surely elevated her comfy and simple look.

Isha Ambani loves embracing her natural charm, which is evident in her hair and makeup game. She tied her hair in a simple ponytail hairdo for a fuss-free appearance. For the finishing glam, she opted for darkened brows, a natural makeup look with blushed cheeks, and glossy lips, leaving us impressed with her styling choices.

Isha Ambani’s simplistic style blends comfortable silhouettes with unique patterns for a polished look without overwhelming them with maximal accessories. Even her latest look speaks volumes of her love for comfort. Now that we are done decoding, please immediately share your thoughts on Isha’s look in the comment section.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Kiara Advani to Ananya Panday: 7 best travel outfits for women inspired by Bollywood divas