Suhana Khan wins the party dressing game in brown tank maxi dress worth Rs 45,400 and a Hermes Kelly bag

Suhana Khan might have debuted only in one movie so far, but when it comes to fashion, she can even rival seasoned models. The daughter of the famous Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan has not only inherited his charming and confident character but also an extraordinary and exquisite sense of style that always keeps the fashion world on its toes.

Suhana takes fashion everywhere she goes, whether traveling around the world during a vacation or in the city chilling with friends. She was recently seen with her brother Aryan Khan at the event as well. Stepping out in style, Suhana turned heads and set a new fashion benchmark with her impeccable outfit choice. Let’s take a closer look at her outfit.

At the recent event, she was spotted wearing a breathtaking maxi dress from the renowned brand Ph5, once again solidifying her status as a fashion icon. Her brown maxi dress featured a striking wavy side slit that gave an extra edge to the maxi dress.

The dress boasted a flattering square neckline and thin straps, accentuating her silhouette. What truly set the dress apart was its digital floral print- a vivid yellow floral pattern that adorned the front, also adding a vibrant pop of color. Her dress is worth Rs. 45,400.

The stylish cut and floral print of the dress make it perfect for a cocktail party. It is also an ideal pick for a stylish dinner date and would fit right in with its eye-catching details.

Suhana’s brown dress was impeccably complemented by her accessories and make-up. The young fashionista carried a small brown Hermes Kelly bag, a piece that added a touch of luxe to her outfit and the bag also complemented the color of her dress. She also picked silver strappy heels, which added subtle shimmer to her ensemble.

Her make-up matched the graceful appearance of Suhana. She opted for a dewy base which gave her skin a radiant and fresh look.

Her cheeks were highlighted and blushed, creating a natural glow. She chose a soft brown lip color that complemented the warmth of her dress. Sleek eyeliner accentuated her eyes and her hair was styled in soft curls, providing a romantic touch.

Suhana Khan with her brown maxi dress and carefully selected accessories and glam proved that she is a star in the making. Her latest dress is proof of her growing influence on the world of fashion and we can’t wait to see what she wears next.

