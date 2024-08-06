Kiara Advani to Ananya Panday: 7 best travel outfits for women inspired by Bollywood divas

We all want to look and feel like a million bucks while traveling and nothing kills the vibe more than looking back at the trip pictures and regretting what we wore. To avoid this dilemma, we are taking style tips from Bollywood starlets who have aced the art of jet-set fashion.

From Gen Z heartthrob Ananya Panday to Southern belle Rashmika Mandanna, these queens know how to blend glam and ease to serve looks that capture the camera like a dream. So, if you want to build a photo-ready vacay wardrobe, this ultimate list of 7 travel outfits for women is a must-see. Let’s jump right in.

7 Best Travel Outfits for Women

Ananya Panday’s fur coat and mini skirt co-ord

During her London trip, Ananya donned a co-ord look that consisted of a fluffy fur coat and mini skirt in gray melange, paired with a closed round neck black tee. She wore sheer tights, below-the-knee pointy-toe heeled boots, and a round bag in black.

Faux fur is making a comeback in fashion and all the It-Girls are wearing it. If you’re heading to a snowy country for your vacation, consider recreating Ananya’s coordinated look. You can save a lot of space in your suitcase if you pack travel outfits that can be styled together and apart.

Rashmika Mandanna’s floral cut-out maxi dress

For her beach holiday in the Maldives, Rashmika picked an elegant maxi dress with a subtle white and orange floral print. The long and breezy sleeveless dress featured a sweetheart neckline and a cut-out detail on the torso, adding a little oomph to her look. As for accessories, she kept it minimal with a pair of black sunnies.

Boho-chic floral maxi dresses are at the top of the list when it comes to comfy travel outfit ideas for beach vacations. Billowy and breathable, they are made for those sunny days by the sea.

Disha Patani’s ultra-plunging draped maxi dress

At her Parisian coastal getaway, Disha raised the temperature in a vivid green sultry floor-kissing dress by Columbian fashion designer Silvia Tcherassi. The maxi dress has a figure-hugging ruched and draped silhouette that features a plunging V-shaped halter neckline and asymmetric low-cut back with thin self-tie straps.

If you want to turn heads on your vacation or look extra appealing on your honeymoon, a dress like this will do the trick. Super femme and bright, it’s a must for women who seek comfort with a side of sexy.

Kiara Advani’s white-out tank dress

Kiara made a compelling case for chic yet laidback travel outfits with her pristine white tank dress that has a deep square neckline. Her hair slicked back in a low bun, she used accessorize to make her plain white dress stand out, which included a pair of oversized reflective sunglasses and gold statement earrings and bracelets.

White may not be the most carefree choice of color while on the road but it’s a great choice for lounging in your resort and sipping on a cuppa like Kiara. We recommend you take a white dress with you on your next trip for the sake of creating an Insta-perfect moment like this.

Shraddha Kapoor’s silver cargo pants and fishnet crop top

For her party-ready look, Shraddha wore shiny silver cargo pants and a sequinned corset top with fishnet overlay and full sleeves. She accessorized her outfit with a chunky blinged-out necklace, a sparkly Zara hobo shoulder bag, and sleek heels.

If your itinerary is packed with raves and music festivals, this metallic ensemble is a super funky and comfortable option. If you want to moonwalk on the dancefloor and not play it safe with your style, this spacegirl look is for you.

Mouni Roy’s polka dress and cropped jacket

Mouni Roy’s travel-ready outfit is all about the retro flair as she wore a black and white polka midi dress, paired with a black cropped jacket with ornate tonal print. A crystal-encrusted mini Prada bag gave her outfit an extra dose of luxe.

Her sleeveless fit and flare midi dress with a corseted waist and the cropped jacket is a fabulous combo if you want an ensemble that exudes vintage romance, ideal for creating picture-perfect memories at quaint cafes on cobbled streets.

Suhana Khan’s trench coat and denim dress

For her serene and stylish moment in a lush park, Sunhana wore a denim mini dress and layered it with a classic beige Burberry Sandringham trench coat. She accessorized her attire with rectangular Miu Miu sunglasses and a light yellow Bottega Venetta shoulder bag.

When the weather is unpredictable between seasons, an ensemble like this is the right way to go. The lightweight coat will keep you cozy if there is a nip in the air and the mini dress won’t let it get too stuffy.

Wanderlust seekers, bookmark these 7 best travel outfit ideas before you jet off on your next adventure. Whether you enjoy the bustle of a new city or a quiet moment in nature, these trendsetting outfits will keep you and your social media feed looking stunning.

How many of these celeb-approved fits you’d like in your suitcase? Share your favorites in the comments right away.

