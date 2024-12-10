Khushi Kapoor with Vedang Raina at mehendi ceremony looks gorgeous in Tarun Tahiliani’s multi-color saree—why settle for less when you can have all

Khushi Kapoor’s never-ending wedding outfits have us all hooked. Our young girl has been marking her place as the most prominent style statement to look up to. Recently, for the ongoing wedding function of her best friend, the actress was seen all dolled up in the traditional saree for the mehndi ceremony along with her rumored boyfriend, Vedang Raina. Let’s peep right into her feed and take a closer look.

Taking it to her Instagram handle, Khushi Kapoor shared a picture of the beautiful multi-colored saree from Tarun Tahiliani's wardrobe. Looking at her choice of outfit, she did her best to incorporate all the colors in her look, which could be the best option for the mehndi ceremony. Her blouse features half-sleeves and a scooped neckline adorned with intricate detailing, adding unmissable charm to her appearance.

The back? It’s backless! Apart from the backless design, her blouse featured a traditionally detailed patch with dangling embellishments. This elegant touch perfectly balanced the traditional blouse with a touch of contemporary aesthetics.

Now, let’s focus on that gorgeous saree. The Archies actress paired her blouse with the matching and heavily embroidered saree. Draped perfectly around the waist and pallu thrown on the shoulder, the saree was styled traditionally with a unique twist. Further, instead of attaching her pallu completely to the blouse, she left one side open to let it fall gently on her arms.

Advertisement

The unique twist we were talking about was that statement belt visible in between her saree. For a polished touch and to keep her saree in place, the young Bollywood actress opted for an emerald green stone belt.

Her accessories game was 10/10. She styled her saree with the traditional green crystal choker neckpiece, matching dangler earrings, and conventional bangles. The actress also opted for the traditional bag in her hand that added the right amount of edge to her appearance.

Khushi Kapoor’s makeup game was absolutely flawless. Starting with the natural base, she accentuated her look with winged eyeliner, shimmery eyeshadow, rosy cheeks, and nude lipstick.

Her hair was the best part of her look. Instead of keeping them open or tying them in a bun, the actress decided to bring a twist. She tied them into a low braid and accessorized them with traditional hair jewelry. At last, she completed her look with the round bindi that kept her look equally graceful and glamorous.

Advertisement

Khushi Kapoor in this multi-colored saree has all our hearts; we just don’t want to look away from this beauty.

ALSO READ: Khushi Kapoor’s Rs 4 lakh Tarun Tahiliani saree with floor-length pallu and architectural design sets a new bar for festive style