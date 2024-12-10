Khushi Kapoor’s Rs 4 lakh Tarun Tahiliani saree with floor-length pallu and architectural design sets a new bar for festive style

Khushi Kapoor in a traditional look is everything we need right now. The young trendsetter’s fusion of traditional attire with modernity has been nothing short of perfection, and this time, it was absolutely mind-blowing. To accompany her best friend on her big day, the actress showed up all decked out in a saree—but in a way you’d never expect. Let’s take a closer look at her attire.

For her best friend’s pre-wedding cocktail party, Khushi Kapoor wore an architecture-inspired sculpted concept saree from Otherworldly Couture by Tarun Tahiliani. Valued at Rs. 4,59,900, the saree was a true showstopper. Looking into the details, the blouse featured bold, deep, sheer cut-outs and long, fitted sleeves adorned with heavy and delicate embellishments.

The standout feature of her blouse? The elegant sleeves that extended beyond her wrists. Her long sleeves gracefully wrapped around her fingers, adding a sophisticated appeal to her appearance.

For the bottom part, the actress wore a high-waisted lehenga adorned with intricate detailing. Her lehenga was unquestionably the highlight of her look. To complete her outfit, she opted for a golden dupatta wrapped around her waist, with the pallu elegantly draped from her waist to her shoulder and extending to floor length. This bold styling detail added a dramatic flair to her ensemble.

Her look was not overly accessorized. She kept it simple with tiny earrings that sparkled perfectly from her ears. To complement her outfit, she carried a classy mirrored handbag priced at Rs. 54,900. The bag was an excellent choice, harmonizing beautifully with the color of her saree and tying the whole look together.

Her makeup was pure glam. To enhance her beauty, she opted for a natural base and topped it off with kohl-rimmed eyes that included eyeliner, golden-black eyeshadow, and perfectly applied kajal. For her cheeks, she chose a subtle blush accentuated with a highlighter glow. Finally, she completed her look with a nude lipstick that gave her a flawless finish.

To keep the focus on her face and outfit, she decided to tie some of her hair strands back. She simply divided her hair into two parts, pulled the front strands back, and secured them to prevent them from falling on her face.

Khushi Kapoor’s saree appearance was absolute perfection and serves as the perfect inspiration to keep your wedding festivities bold and show-stopping. So, girls, it’s time to flaunt your style with this classy and glamorous saree-cum-lehenga outfit!

