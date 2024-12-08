Khushi Kapoor in pre-draped saree worth Rs 23K is the perfect haldi outfit you must have this wedding season

When it comes to fashion, Khushi Kapoor takes things seriously. Amidst all the wedding chaos, the actress recently shared her look for her best friend’s haldi ceremony, and we must say it was breathtaking. Serving as the major inspiration for all the bridesmaids, Khushi wore a saree, making it the perfect choice for rocking wedding festivities. Let’s take a closer look at her attire.

Khushi Kapoor’s haldi ceremony look is everything we put our eyes on. She wore a yellow dupion silk pre-draped saree with a blouse from Drishti & Zahabia. Her overall outfit was worth Rs 23,300. The blouse had halter neck details, a backless, and a lace-up back design, perfect to blend tradition with contemporary appeal. The traditional motifs blouse adorned with detailed work on the neckline is perfect to add to your wedding wardrobe.

As for the saree, it also had traditional motifs extended all over the saree, making it perfect for a well-coordinated appearance. With the ideal drapes at the bottoms and neatly tied pallu, her saree serves the right skin, making us go gaga over her perfect figure. Everything about her outfit—blouse to pallu screamed ‘Bold.’

Her styling didn’t end here, but there’s much to explore. So, let’s dive into it. In terms of accessories, she added a statement piece with her round, heavily embellished earrings, the broad golden bracelet on one hand, and the delicate one on another. Her accessories were not too minimal and not overdone, perfect to balance between glamor and elegance.

Advertisement

Now, let’s take our eyes on her makeup game. The Archies actress elevated her beauty game with the right amount of makeup. She began with a natural base, the first step towards the perfect makeup glow. Later, she topped it off with kohm-rimmed eyes, defined brows, perfectly blushed cheeks, and nude lipstick. For full-on traditional vibes, she even added a round bindi settled right between her brows.

For her hair, she channels 90s vibes. She styled her hair into a sleek bun with a side partition, giving a neat and glamorous touch. Moreover, those fresh flowers adorned beautifully in her hair seem unnoticed.

Looking at each detail of Khushi’s haldi look, we can say that she put in lots of effort, and it did their work because she nailed it from head to toe. So, girls, if you’re looking for a perfect haldi outfit, this look can be the right choice for you. You’ll be rocking it.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Shilpa Shetty in a white & blue combination outfit, 90s special sunglasses and DIOR bag is all things Gen Z