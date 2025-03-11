Kylie Jenner’s spring fashion peaks with a Celine red-hot top and Chanel bag worth about Rs 1.35 lakhs

Kylie Jenner can effortlessly nail any seasonal fashion trend, always making serious style statements that are too hot to ignore. Recently, she enjoyed a tennis match with her boyfriend, Timothée Chalamet, sharing kisses and holding hands. For the fun day out, the beauty mogul wore a stunning deep-neckline red top, paired with a jacket and a luxury handbag for an elegant touch. Let’s dive into the details of her ensemble!

For a spring outing and fun match, Kylie Jenner chose a red-hot top from Celine. Every bold detail of this piece was stunning, effortlessly showcasing her figure and capturing attention. The plunging neckline accentuated her décolletage, while a twisted knot at the center added a chic touch. The short sleeves made it perfect for warm weather. White stripes against the red fabric provided a fresh twist, making it an ideal choice for daytime or afternoon outings.

To keep her look from appearing too bold while maintaining a cool and casual vibe, Kylie styled her red top with beige high-waisted pants. Instead of wearing it, she carried a navy blue Miu Miu jacket in her arms for a relaxed yet fashionable touch.

Adding a bold pop of color in a darker shade, Kylie painted her nails black. For a hint of vintage charm, she completed her look with a classy Chanel bag, reportedly worth approximately Rs 1,35,256. In terms of jewelry, she kept it minimal—her outfit and accessories spoke for themselves.

As always, Kylie’s beauty game was on point. Her sharp features were accentuated with a soft blush on her cheekbones and a nude-shade lipstick for a natural yet polished finish.

Her long, properly cut and brushed tresses were left open in a middle part, with short front strands gently falling on her face, adding an effortless touch of elegance.

Kylie Jenner has once again shown us the perfect spring look! Now, it’s your turn to recreate it with your signature charm. Whether for parties or date nights, you can accessorize with bracelets and earrings to add a personal touch. Take cues from her look or save it for later!