Timothée Chalamet-Kylie Jenner Pack on PDA at Tennis Tournament in California; Spotted Sharing Kisses and Laughs

Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner were cozied up watching a Tennis tournament! The couple was spotted at the stands during the BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells, California, on Sunday, March 9. A bunch of cute candid moments between the Dune actor and the beauty mogul were captured.

In one of them, the Kylie Cosmetics founder was seen cupping her beau’s face and kissing him on the lips. Another clip caught Jenner rubbing the Wonka actor’s belly as they giggled and laughed.

The video then cut to Chalamet jumping on his feet and yelling something to presumably one of the players. On the contrary, Jenner maintained her causal composure and started the match on her phone.

As for her outfit, she kept it casual with a red, low-cut cropped blouse and tan trousers. While Chalamet opted for black leather pants with a plain white tank layered with a striped button-down shirt.

Advertisement

At one point, the Kardashians star sat with her hands on the actor’s lap before one of their friends pulled out a camera to capture the lovebirds’ adorable candid moments. Kendall Jenner was also spotted sitting in the row in front of the couple.

The Oscar-nominated actor and reality TV star have been an item for quite a while and have created buzz with their PDA-packed public appearances. She has been Chalamet’s plus one for most of the 2025 award season.

The first time the couple made a public appearance together was at Beyoncé's 2023 concert in L.A.'s SoFi Stadium. Concertgoers captured the duo hugging and making out, and the internet went into a frenzy over Hollywood's new hot couple.

Advertisement

Most recently, they attended the 97th Academy Awards, where he was nominated in the Best Actor category for playing Bob Dylan in A Complete Unknown. After the actor lost the award to Adrian Brody—who won for his role in The Brutalist—Jenner seemed to give him a consoling hug.