Mrunal Thakur gives us the ultimate fashion moment in a violet co-ord and organza blazer adding a semi-formal twist

The style queen, Mrunal Thakur, leaves us hooked with just one glimpse. With her confidence and cheerful nature, we can't help but keep our eyes on her outfits. Recently, she’s been rocking a coordinated look, most notably in violet. Mrunal in the violet outfit was a sight to behold, turning a casual outing into a fashion moment. Let’s break down her full look.

Mrunal Thakur’s outfit choices deserve appreciation. She always believes in a minimalist approach while staying stylish. Recently, she rocked a co-ord set, starting with a button-down violet shirt and trousers from Studio Rigu, priced at Rs 14,500. The shirt was beautifully crafted with the brand’s hand-dyed crepe, featuring a collar and knot details that made it stand out. The relaxed fit added a cool and casual touch to her overall appearance.

The trousers matched the shirt in color and featured an elasticated detail, cinching her waist. With a high-waist design and loose silhouettes, they created a perfectly balanced look.

To complete the ensemble, she layered it with a semi-formal touch by adding a blazer from the same brand, priced at Rs 12,500. The jacket, crafted from hand-dyed organza, featured a collar, lapel, and straight-fit details. Adding a unique flair, the jacket was adorned with hand-embroidered flower motifs and hanging threads, which elevated the overall look.

Enhancing her fit, the actress went for a minimal accessory and makeup look. For accessories, she wore statement drop earrings, proving they were enough to elevate her outfit with a striking upgrade.

To finish the look with a flawless glow, the actress kept her base soft, adding a touch of blush for definition. Her eyes shone naturally, and she completed the look with nude lipstick. Her makeup was minimal yet enchanting, perfectly complementing her outfit and making her look irresistibly stylish.

Giving herself an elegant touch, the Hi Nanna actress opted for heels. She wore white footwear with a slight heel, adding the perfect lift to her look. Her neatly styled straight hair, parted to the side, allowed her features to take center stage.

Mrunal Thakur’s co-ord set look was flawless—a perfect blend of statement outfits and minimal accessories, keeping her appearance low-key yet stunning. She truly gave us a fashion moment to adore. We’re in love with this look and can't wait to recreate it!

