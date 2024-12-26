Mrunal Thakur aces the monochrome game with her all-black outfit, proving work co-ords don’t need to be boring

Mrunal Thakur has been charming us not only with her acting but also with her stunning fashion sense. It's hard to ignore her style! Recently, she showcased a casual outfit that truly stands out. Spotted around town, she wore a stylish co-ord set that effortlessly elevates both daily wear and special outings. Let’s dive deeper into her fabulous look.

Mrunal Thakur’s outfits are always a step ahead, proving that she’s not someone who simply follows trends but sets them. Recently, it was her co-ord set look that mesmerized us. When you hear "work co-ord," you might immediately think of a kurti, right? But let us tell you, this time, it’s completely different. Her co-ord set didn’t feature a kurti but instead included a short shirt, giving her a semi-formal look. This shirt is known as the Crop Black Duck Applique Set.

With full sleeves and a collar, her choice of top was perfect for elevating her appearance. However, what stood out the most was the classic abstract pattern—a stunning and unique addition to her outfit.

Now, focusing on her bottoms: she paired her top with matching black flared pants that were high-waisted and reached right at her ankles. These pants perfectly complemented the vibe of her top, creating a well-coordinated look. They also featured embroidery, adding an extra dimension to her ensemble. Her choice of co-ord set was nothing less than a masterpiece, capable of turning everyday fashion into a style statement.

Advertisement

Moving on to her accessories, it’s clear that she kept it minimal, letting her outfit take center stage. She opted for statement drop earrings, which added just the right amount of elegance. To enhance the cool factor, she chose classic sunglasses—perfect for beating the sun rays with a dash of style.

Additionally, the actress carried a black tote bag that was spacious enough to keep all her essentials in one place. With her hair styled in a side partition and one side tucked behind her ear, she beautifully flaunted her facial features.

The Sita Ramam actress’s choice of makeup was subtle yet flawless. She enhanced her appearance with defined brows and nude lipstick, achieving a natural and radiant look. Her makeup was perfectly balanced, allowing the other features of her outfit to take the spotlight while also highlighting her innate beauty.

To complete her look, she wore classy black slip-on shoes, making her ready to kick off her day with pure glam.

Advertisement

Mrunal Thakur’s monochrome ensemble in an all-black fit and shoes serves as the perfect inspiration to turn a casual outfit into a fashion-forward moment.

ALSO READ: Tamannaah Bhatia repeats her denim maxi dress for a stylish airport look; champions sustainable fashion like no other