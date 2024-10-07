Nita Mukesh Ambani is a name that needs no introduction. She is a true icon who has been inspiring the masses with her fashion finesse in every way possible. The businesswoman is known for her luxurious sense of style, and she recently gave us another glimpse of the same during her latest outing. She wore a bright pink suit that looked all things simple yet stunning for a visit to her grandson’s school. We couldn’t help but fall in love with her appearance.

So, why don’t we just dive right in to have a much more detailed glance at Nita Ambani’s bright pink suit with elegant embroidery work for some major ethnic fashion inspiration?

Nita Mukesh Ambani never fails to impress us with her fierce fashion choices. This was clearly visible in the spectacular pink suit that mesmerized everyone. The elegant and intricate gold embroidery around the neckline and sleeves elevated the overall appeal of the classy ensemble. Nita Ambani’s ethnic pick exuded nothing but simplicity, and we are feeling sincerely inspired by her statement style.

The outfit featured a long full-sleeved kurta with a slightly oversized silhouette, which looked pretty and comfortable. Even the high neckline of the piece was supremely sophisticated. This was further paired with matching high-waisted and wide-legged pants, which made her elegant ethnic look all the more graceful. She completed her attire with an organza dupatta, and we totally loved the overall appearance.

Advertisement

She decided to go with comfortable yet stylish embellished pink strappy heels that perfectly matched her outfit. These sandals added some bling to it. With this, Nita Ambani proved that one can even slay in simple pieces if they are styled to perfection.

The businesswoman opted for elegant stud earrings with a shimmery touch as an accessory. She also added a matching kadhas to elevate the style. Even her luxurious burgundy Goyard tote bag was just amazing. These choices surely added some charm to her presence.

Nita Ambani went for a subtle yet striking makeup look with a radiant base for this simple outfit, thereby elevating the same. She added a pop of color with some soft blush on her cheeks and a touch of contour. The matriarch of the Ambani family perfectly defined her eyes with some light eyeshadow, well-shaped brows, and black eyeliner with some volumizing mascara.

To finish off her look, Nita Ambani opted for a middle-parting natural sleek, and straight hairstyle. This allowed her dark and luscious locks to cascade freely down her back and shoulders while framing her gorgeous face. The effortlessly manageable and elegant look, with a side parting, also visibly elevated her ethnic ensemble.

Advertisement

What did you think of her elegant pink ethnic ensemble? Would you like to wear something like this? Please leave a comment below to share your opinions and thoughts with us, right away.

ALSO READ: Alia Bhatt keeps her airport look trendy in oversized tan blazer with blue denim jeans and ₹3,27,439 Gucci bag