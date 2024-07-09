Nora Fatehi wears a co-ord set at the airport but this could be your style for next brunch outing; take cues

When it comes to fashion, Nora Fatehi is known for being the fashionista of B-town. From pulling off sarees to bodycon dresses, she knows how to style an outfit and put her best fashion foot forward. Being an avid traveler, Nora often gets spotted at the airport, and while many celebrities choose to show up in a glam look, she chooses comfortable attire.

Whether attending the award shows and events or stepping out in the city for a brunch date with her friends, Nora has always turned up looking gorgeous. She is currently soaking up all the success that her recent song, Nora, made on the Internet. It has created quite a buzz.

Nora Fatehi’s comfy airport look

Nora often gets spotted wearing stylish outfits whenever she steps out in the city. However, during her flights, she chose it to be more casual and comfortable. Recently, she was spotted at the airport wearing a pastel blush pink-colored co-ord set with beautiful blue-hued floral designs printed on it. The set included an oversized buttoned-down shirt and a pair of loose-fitted trousers.

Nora Fatehi accentuated the look by keeping the whole outfit minimal, summery, and easy-breezy. With only a pair of sunglasses, a white hang bag, a watch, and white heels, she completed the look.

Nora’s minimalistic makeover

Nora likes to make her skin breathable, as being an actress means putting on heavy makeup all the time. While traveling, she likes it to be as bare minimal as possible. With this floral look, Nora Fatehi definitely opted for a good amount of moisturizer, sunscreen, some good quality skin tint to add the dewy finish, lots of blush, defined brows, some mascara, and pink tinted lipstick for her plumpy lips.

However, what added an extra charm to the whole look was how she kept her straight, luscious hair open to go with the outfit. The hairstyle is a game-changer, transforming the comfy look into a classy one. The huge black sunnies helped with it as well.

After being spotted by the paps, her videos from the airport have been doing rounds on the internet. Let us know your thoughts about Nora Fatehi’s chic and comfortable outfit choice for the airport. Next time you step out to fly, you can also opt for something like this. It will be stylish as well as quite comfy for your journey.

