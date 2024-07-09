Khushi Kapoor turns heads in a shimmery sequin-dipped attire at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s haldi ceremony

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s Haldi ceremony witnessed the footfalls of many Bollywood celebrities, including Ranveer Singh, Ananya Panday, Sara Ali Khan, and more. Everyone appeared looking all glammed up in their stunning ensembles while playing with Haldi and smearing it on one another. They all chose much more comfortable attires to go with the theme.

Many opted for intricately designed lehenga cholis, a few wore sarees. However, Khushi Kapoor’s sequin outfit caught our eyes, and we couldn’t shake off its sheer beauty. The actress has already acquired the title of being the fashionista among Gen Z, and with every appearance, she is just proving it to be right. She looked gorgeous in a sequin-dipped attire, so without any further ado, let’s get into the details.

Khushi Kapoor’s choice of pastel earthy tones in outfits

Orry took to his Instagram stories section and shared a series of glimpses from Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s haldi ceremony. The pre-wedding festivities have been in full swing, and Bollywood celebrities are giving up epic lookbooks to dissect their fashion sense further.

In one of the group pictures, Khushi Kapoor was shining like a bright star in a salwar suit intricately adorned with sequins all over it in different patterns.

The outfit included a tube kurta exposing her collarbone, a pair of palazzo, and a dupatta embellished with a sleek sequinned border. However, it’s the pastel earthy tones and the shimmery sequins that did the magic amid all the vibrant colors around her.

Khushi Kapoor’s subtle makeup and dainty accessories

The Archies actress opted to go with something minimal yet classic. She wore a polki neckpiece along with matching ear studs and a simple bracelet. Khushi complimented the look by pairing it with a silver and gold detailing clutch. She didn’t want to go overboard with her accessories as the diva wanted to keep the focus on her outfit.

For makeup, she chose a dewy finished look with a skin tint, blush, defined brows, soft eyeshadow with kohl-rimmed eyes, and pink lip shade. Khushi Kapoor kept most of her hair open in soft curls and pinned two sections at the back around her crown area.

Khushi Kapoor’s second look for Haldi

This glammed look only sustained for a few hours as she quickly changed into a pink and white hakoba embroidery salwar suit for the Haldi ceremony. Khushi, Shanaya Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Orry, and others posed happily after getting smeared in haldi everywhere.

Well, what are your thoughts about Khushi Kapoor's shimmery look from Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's haldi ceremony? Let us know in the comments.

