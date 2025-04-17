Kajol stuns in Manish Malhotra's gilded black saree but her blouse steals the spotlight entirely

April has been a month of back-to-back star-studded events and high-profile fashion galas. Though celebrities have served gobsmacking fashion moments recently, one garment that led the way, as always, was the timeless and ethereal saree. And when it comes to flaunting six-yard elegance, our Anjali aka Kajol rises to the occasion like a couture queen. Her recent look was no exception, as the diva flaunted a bold and bewitching saree from the prestigious Indian designer, Manish Malhotra. Let’s dive in and dissect Kajol’s newest saree flair.

Kajol said, “Black-feminine-energy-but-make-it-desi” and absolutely nailed it. The Do Patti actress took to Instagram to post a few snaps of her gilded all-black saree look, photographed by Ajay Kadam, and the pictures looked like they belonged on the walls of a Mughal palace. The actress adorned the Archival Chenille Vintage Saree from Manish Malhotra’s collection. The velvet noir-black saree featured golden zari work embellishments, exuding heart-stirring charm and elegance.

The pitch-black drape featured golden zari work in a broader lace across the borders, elevating the royal appeal of the garment. The pleated part of the saree and the end of the palla featured similar gilded embellishments in large petal motifs, dialing up the drama of the opulent look.

Despite being exquisitely gorgeous, the pièce de résistance of Kajol’s ethnic flair was her bold and bougie blouse. The contemporary-style bodice featured a sleeveless silhouette and a halter square neckline, accentuating the look with its domineering appeal. The mandarin collar of the blouse looked impeccable on Kajol, allowing her to command attention like a dark-feminine queen. But that wasn't all—the blouse also featured a large petal-shaped golden embellishment on the closed back, exuding ethereal and grandiose vibes.

The Lust Stories 2 actress didn’t over-accessorize her look, letting her opulent saree take center stage. She simply adorned floral-shaped kundan earrings, perfectly complementing the intricate zari work of the drape.

Kajol’s makeup for this look was nothing short of spectacular, as she boasted full-glam elegance for the star-studded evening. She kept her base flawless and warm-hued with hints of bronzer. The highlighter and blush added an irresistible brilliance to her look. With kohl-lined eyes, winged eyeliner, and voluminous lashes, Mrs. Devgn’s eyes looked strikingly bewitching. A pop of crimson red lipstick was the perfect pick to accentuate Kajol’s gorgeous face card.

Keeping up with the royal avatar, Kajol flaunted a suave updo, with her front wavy strands side-swept to frame her face beautifully. The rest of her hair was styled into a messy updo, serving striking glamour.

