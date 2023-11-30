Rashmika Mandanna, Kiara Advani to Janhvi Kapoor; 7 eye makeup trends to nail this season

As the year 2023 is ending soon, Bollywood has been humming with some hot fads. Rashmika Mandanna to Ananya Panday have been delivering their A-game and jumping on the newest bandwagon. But it's not just about the right fit, materials, or silhouette this time. Today, we're going to shine some light on the hottest eye makeup trends that will take your beauty game to the next level. Prepare to be amazed by the seemingly limitless options of eye-catching and stylish cosmetic styles. So, without further ado, let's dive right in and explore the fascinating world of eye makeup!

The baked brown eyeshadow look

Did you see Rashmika Mandanna wearing the current brown makeup? Brown is the go-to color for creating a natural and simple eyeshadow foundation. The Animal star totally nailed the look with her cut crease brown matte finishing eyeshadow. It was absolute perfection! But here's the good part: you, too, can obtain the Varisu star's gorgeous style. All you need is the appropriate amount of smudged eyeliner to finish the look.

Nail the look without any kohl or eyeliner but just with SHIMMER

Guess who was seen wearing a minimal makeup look that drew everyone's attention? It's none other than the stunning Janhvi Kapoor! She looked amazing in a simple yet breathtaking ensemble that had us all gushing. The Dhadak star’s makeup game was on point. The glitter pink powder makeup provided a touch of elegance to her eyes and made them sparkle! The best thing is that you can accomplish this look with only a layer of mascara on your lashes. You only need a small amount of mascara to replicate Janhvi's stunning eye makeup.

The gleaming glossy eyeshadow makeover

When it comes to obtaining the ideal winged look, liquid eyeliners are a game changer. Khushi Kapoor recently wore a gorgeous silver eyeshadow look that was elevated with the addition of a bold winged eyeliner. And here's the best part: with liquid eyeliners, you can say goodbye to the trouble of cleaning up powdered eyeshadow fallout. No need to be concerned about damaging your beautiful under-eye powder! Liquid eyeliners provide precise control and a clean finish, making them the go-to option for creating crisp, defined lines.

The kohl eye makeup look

Ananya Panday is the ultimate trendsetter, and she's been rocking all of the hottest trends. Not only has she demonstrated that 90s actresses nailed the kohl eye eyeliner look, but she has also demonstrated that Gen-Z can do it as well! The SOTY 2 actress has effortlessly produced a flawless ten-on-ten look that is just gorgeous with only a tiny touch of eyeliner. Not to mention the lovely curled lashes that provide an added touch of elegance. All you need to harness your inner Ananya and wear the kohl eye makeup trend is a steady hand and some mascara to curl those lashes.

Add some drama with confetti

Palak Tiwari has certainly demonstrated that this movement has the potential to make an impact in Bollywood. Even before Palak, we saw Gigi Hadid wearing this styled eye makeup. You can obtain a great look like them by adding some pretty colored makeup and a bit of drama with confetti. This trend is all about using bold and brilliant colors to draw attention to your eyes. So, play around with different tints to create a captivating eye makeup look that will attract heads wherever you go. You can easily produce a jaw-dropping eye makeup look that will make you feel like a celebrity with a little bit of imagination and the correct items.

Shine everywhere with crystals

Kiara Advani's makeup in this listicle is our absolute favorite. It's a unique style that sticks out from the crowd. What makes it so unique? It's the fact that she didn't use traditional makeup or eyeliner. Instead, she took it a step further by including sparkling gems that dazzle and steal the show. The Lust Stories star converted the look into a stunning masterpiece with immaculate black smokey eye makeup and a smeared touch of black shimmer below. And the three crystals carefully positioned opposite her eyes offered a sense of glitz and glam.

The nude eye makeup

Suhana Khan's eye makeup in this look has left us speechless. She was known for her love of intense black eye makeup, but she stunned us all with a lovely nude eye makeup look that was just flawless. What's the best part? It's really simple to accomplish! All you need is a light touch of brown eyeshadow and a coat of mascara to complete the look. The Archies star's innate beauty shines through with this basic approach to eye makeup. It's an elegant and sophisticated appearance that doesn't go overboard.

We'd love to hear your comments on which look you like best! Rashmika's appearance stands out for us. However, if you're looking for a strong and eye-catching appearance, we can't help but fall in love with Kiara and Palak's eye makeup looks. Kiara's use of sparkling gems with her black smokey eye makeup gives a sense of glitz and individuality. Palak's designed eye makeup, on the other hand, with lovely hued eyeshadows and confetti, provides a lively and colorful spirit to the table. Both are stunning showstoppers that are sure to turn heads.

So, write a comment and tell us which eye makeup you liked most. We can't wait to hear your ideas and participate in some fashion-forward debates!

