Sara Tendulkar serves double the glam and twice the sass as she celebrates her birthday in two mini-dresses

Sara Tendulkar, daughter of famous cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, recently celebrated her 27th birthday and she did so in style, dressed in a mini-dress which was nothing short of a fashionista’s dream. We loved how classy yet glamorous her birthday look was. Now, let’s take a closer look at her outfit.

In the first snap from her birthday celebration, Sara was seen rocking the ultimate wardrobe essential– a little black dress (LBD). Her LBD featured wide straps and a square neckline giving the dress an extra charm we all love. The sleek silhouette was simple yet chic, showing off her style.

Keeping her accessories minimal, Sara only wore a pair of hoops, letting the dress take center stage. With make-up kept fresh and minimal, Sara’s dewy skin, nude lips and lightly blushed cheeks gave that naturally radiant birthday glow. Her wavy hair was left open in loose waves, perfectly complementing a subtle yet glam look. It's safe to say this LBD moment was all things sass and class.

For her next ensemble, Sara Tendulkar decided to take a risk and add a fun and fierce twist. She wore an animal print mini-dress from Zara that definitely brought out the wild side in her birthday celebration. The dress was made out of faux suede and had a V-neck design with wide straps. The dress, which was designed to fit at the waist, flattered her figure very well. The animal pattern was just the right amount of playful yet bold and was totally a head-turner.

When it came to make-up, Sara stuck to a fresh, rosy palette that perfectly complemented her outfit. Her rosy glow was on full display with softly blushed cheeks and nude lips that gave a natural but radiant look. For eyes, she went for fleek eyeliner that framed her eyes beautifully paired with mascara-laden lashes that added drama to her look. Her soft brown eyeshadow enhanced her eyes.

To top it off, her nails brought a fun pop of color. She chose a bright pink nail paint that stood against her animal mini dress. Her hair was styled in loose waves, adding that easy glamor.

For Sara Tendulkar’s birthday style, she managed to strike a perfect balance between sophistication and playful elements which offered an insight into her fashion-forward personality. With the selection of her accessories and makeup, it gave just the perfect touch of glamor to her looks without being too much for her outfits. Her soft make-up & gold rings, and hair styled in waves were the finishing touch of an already splendid birthday party outfit.

