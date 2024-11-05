Sara Tendulkar’s pink mirror work sharara set is the ultimate fashion fix for your wedding season wardrobe

Diwali might be over but our feeds are still lighting up with celeb-approved outfit inspo that will keep our fashion meters high for the wedding season. Case in point: Sara Tendulkar, who stole our hearts in a pink mirror work sharara set, and it’s so dreamy that it begs to be worn to a wedding near you. Let’s take a closer look at her outfit.

Sara showed up in a custom pink sharara set from designer Gopi Vaid. What makes the outfit bookmark-worthy is the short kurti that comes embroidered in intricate zardozi motifs and delicate mirror work which perfectly adds that festive dazzle without going over the top. And let’s not forget the deep back which takes the elegance factor a notch up and makes it totally unforgettable.

She paired the kurti with sharara pants that echo those same zardozi motifs but with a dash of extra mirror work on the pants, making it look super regal. And just when you think the look couldn’t get better, she adds a feather-light pink dupatta matching the mirror details. The effect? Pure festive season vibes and fit for any daytime event like mehendi or sangeet.

Keeping her accessories subtle yet stylish, Sara opted for a delicate necklace along with kadas which added soft elegance without stealing the spotlight from her outfit. As for her makeup, it is neither too exaggerated nor too plain, but just right. Sara Tendulkar rocked winged eyeliner, mascara-laden lashes, blushed cheeks and soft pink lip tint, giving her a fresh, glow vibe that is ideal for a festive day out. With her hair left loose in natural waves, Sara achieved that effortlessly chic style we all are aiming for!

Sara Tendulkar's pink sharara set is suitable for every festive occasion where you want to look elegant but glamorous at the same time. It can be a perfect mehendi outfit because of its light, airy quality or at a sangeet night because of its beautiful heavy mirror embroidery.

But its soft blush tones work nicely for daytime weddings or receptions, even when the setting is outdoors or softly lit. This outfit has become a go-to outfit for weddings, engagements, or even family gatherings just to ensure it looks traditional, yet chic for the celebration.

For those in search of a wedding season attire that is equally tasteful yet shimmery, they need not look beyond Sara’s Diwali ensemble. This pink sharara set has ‘wedding season staple’ written all over it so get ready to take notes and channel some serious Sara-style glam!

