Sara Tendulkar is obsessed with THIS ultimate year-round accessory & it’s all you need to look stylish

Beyond being the daughter of legend Sachin Tendulkar, Sara is equally famous for her fashion choices. Despite not being a part of the film industry, she has managed to turn enough heads with her stylish appearances. Having walked for top designers at fashion weeks in Paris, Milan, and New York, she knows a thing or two about giving that extra something to any outfit.

Whether by the beach, on vacay, or on the trails, Sara Tendulkar serves only cohesive looks, and we’re here to take notes!

Today, let’s take a look at her favorite accessory she can’t do without…

Goa Shades and Pattern Prints

It’s very evident that Sara loves Goa, and Goa loves Sara too! She outdoes herself with a cute blue sundress, but can you take your eyes off these oversized round sunglasses? They add a little drama to the dress while shielding her from the sun, a 10/10 look as always, Sara!

How to Pull Off Two Contrasting Styles

Want to look fun, sophisticated, and bold? Try this: a ribbed green cardigan and classic white pants, but no stunning outfit is complete without sleek sunnies. We can’t get over these Prada Caramel Tortoise cat-eye sunglasses. Their daring spots could scare anyone, but not Sara! She makes them work with a bright green top. Extra points to her for her cherry lips and sexy clutch.

Matching Oversized Sunnies with Dupattas

Let us be honest, a good pair of Prada shades isn’t just for turning heads when you’re in jeans; they work just as well when paired with traditional attire. We love Sara’s ensemble: a pastel pink kurta-pant set and white earpiece sunglasses. A special mention to Mama Tendulkar for her classic aviators.

Dripping in Finesse

Here is Sara, pairing her snug Missoni midi and diamond studs with a pair of sleek Pradas in cat-eye, helping the outfit look holistic without taking any glamor away from the wild prints of her dress. The takeaway? Always bet on black!

Sunglasses Galore on The Path Less Traveled

If you’re looking for a sign to splurge on sunglasses, here it is! Sara is all sunshine smiles on this countryside trail, as are we. Only hearts for her cat-eye aviators. Not to mention her perfectly styled hair, ribbed red pull-over and pink lips. She turns a casual walk into a runway show like no other.

It’s always sunglasses season at Sara-town, and we’re here for every bit of it! A pair of sunglasses can be that understated accessory that you need, whether in western outfits, traditional, or midis. Who better to inspire you than the glamorous social media sensation Sara herself?

