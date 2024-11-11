Sara Tendulkar’s blue and silver embroidered suit is a royal treat for this wedding season

Sara Tendulkar is still in the spirit of Diwali and has shared a new photo from the celebrations. And guess what? This one has an interesting twist, as it's not just the fabulous blue suit set on display, but also an emotional birthday tribute to her mother, Anjali Tendulkar. It is quite literally a perfect blend of style and love, keeping the glow alive! Let's dig into what she's wearing.

Sara donned a stylish short kurta with a V-neck, adorned with beautiful silver embroidery. This intricate design, with small sequin details, made the outfit even more elegant and glamorous. The coordinating parallel pants, which shared the same color and embroidery, lent the entire look a perfect balance, without making it too gaudy—just the right mixture of ethnic and modern.

Sara opted for bold silver dangler earrings, which added just the right amount of sparkle without detracting from the festive outfit. Her makeup had a warm glow, perfect for extended wedding events. She went for kohl-rimmed eyes, a light blush on her cheeks, and glossy pink lipstick on her lips. Her softly highlighted cheeks complemented her look perfectly, making her appear festive-ready!

As for her hair, Sara kept it sleek and chic with a low ponytail. The polished look added elegance and sophistication while still feeling fresh and youthful.

This ensemble is perfect for the season: whether you're attending a small ceremony or a massive celebration, looks like these are ideal for wedding season. It’s one of those outfits that gives you all the glamor without requiring heavy accessories. Gentle jewelry and soft, glowing makeup allow the intricate embroidery to speak for itself.

Sara Tendulkar certainly knows how to turn heads with her impeccable fashion choices. Her latest look—a custom-made blush pink sharara set by Gopi Vaid—speaks volumes about why she is becoming a style icon.

Crafted in a trendy blush pink tone, this ensemble is embellished with intricate mirror work all over, making it a stunning choice for weddings and festive occasions. Even though Sara was the ultimate focal point, the mirror work's intricate details added just the right amount of shine without looking gaudy. The pastel sharara was soothing and classy, providing the perfect festive feel with a modern twist.

This beautiful set was paired with minimal jewelry, allowing the mirror work to capture all the attention. Sara opted for soft, fresh makeup with pink lip gloss, kohl-framed eyes, and hair left open in loose curls.

Whether you’re acting as a maid of honor at a wedding or attending a glamorous reception, Sara’s ethnic outfits are definitely ones to pin for your next big event!

