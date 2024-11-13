Sara Tendulkar's white top and wide-leg jeans look is WOW but Rs 2,18,436 Valentino bag is the real star

If there is one thing that Sara Tendulkar is really good at, it would be the ability to make casual look easily chic. Spotted in Bandra, Mumbai, she made everyone turn around with a much-cool, calm, and collected outfit. Her choice? The classic crisp white top paired with denim jeans is as classic as it gets. Let’s take a closer look at her outfit.

Yesterday, November 12, Sara Tendulkar daughter of Sachin Tendulkar was spotted in Bandra and her outfit was the definition of casual with a twist. She wore a white sleeveless top with front buttons, a crisp collar, and a round hem, proving that even simple pieces can pack a punch. It is no ordinary white top; the designed embellishments – those stylish buttons and collar– gave her appearance a smart, dressy twist while ensuring comfort at the same time.

Paired with wide-leg blue denim jeans, Sara’s with her outfit brought a chic vibe to her outing. The wide-leg silhouette added relaxed, cool-girl energy and gave the right amount of edge while also keeping it comfortable and perfect for a laid-back day out!

First, Sara wore classic brown loafers that added a cool edge to her look. She wore dainty golden bracelets around her wrist with just a small touch of shimmer, while the silver hoop earrings brought just the right amount of shine and enhanced her look with a mixture of edgy elegance. But the pièce de résistance? Her utterly fabulous Valentino Garavani Rockstud bag is worth a whopping Rs. 218,436. The bag made a high-fashion statement in her look, adding huge glam to an otherwise relaxed outfit.

On the makeup front, Sara Tendulkar kept it glossy and glowing. Her pink lips were perfectly glossy and her blushed cheeks with a pop of highlighter gave her that dewy radiance we all crave. Her lashes were lush with mascara, nude eyeshadow added natural glam, and her arched brows framed her face with definition. To complete the look, she left her hair open, giving a soft and neat touch to her outfit.

With minimal accessories and a no-fuss attitude, Sara Tendulkar's white-and-denim combo was all about looking stylish without trying too hard. It's an outfit anyone can recreate, and is an instant hit for everything from brunch plans to weekend outings. So, if you are ever stuck on what to wear, remember, a sleek white top and wide-leg jeans are all you need to make a casual statement, Sara Tendulkar style!

