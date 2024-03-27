10 monochrome outfits ft Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma to Deepika Padukone

In Bollywood, many trends come and go, but there is one trend that has come and seems like it will never go away, as Bollywood celebrities embrace this monochrome trend with their monochrome outfits with open arms. Monochromatic outfits for men and women both are in trend. If you are looking for monochromatic outfits, you won’t find them anywhere except in Bollywood. From Deepika Padukone to Alia Bhatt, everyone has showcased monochrome outfits, and this is our list of the best monochromatic outfit ideas.

DEEPIKA PADUKONE

Deepika Padukone served a monochromatic look in playful greens. Her outfit featured two shades of green with two different textures: A leather piece and a soft knit. Deepika opted for a soft knit green cardigan from Jacquemus with a sexy cut-out back, paired with Dodo Bar Or's high-waisted, wide-legged trousers in emerald green. The additional green she was incorporating into her outfit was her green Air Jordans which also added a sporty touch. A pair of delicate golden hoops added a stylish edge to her overall look. For make-up, the actress opted for subtly kohled eyes, nude lips and disheveled hair and left us in complete awe of her splendor.

KIARA ADVANI

During the promotion of her film Jug Jug Jeeyo, Kiara Advani served us a monochrome look in blue. She wore a denim light wash corset with a front zip and metal detailing from the brand Shantanu & Nikhil. Kiara’s waist was accentuated by sculpted panels and metal embellishments on her top. She paired her top with flared trousers in the same white wash tone, which also featured slit and metal embellishments. To glam up, she styled her hair in delicate curls, hoop earrings, and a dewy base with bronze smoky eyes, coupled with a nude shade on her lips.

ALIA BHATT

Alia Bhatt treated us to a pink monochrome look, embracing the Barbiecore trend. She opted for a three-piece co-ord set from the label Ganni, consisting of a pink blazer, bralette and skirt. Alia’s cropped bralette featured a plunging neckline, spaghetti straps and a cropped hem. She layered a pink blazer adorned with black buttons to complete her look, pairing it with a matching pink skirt. Glossy lips, highlighters, a wash of pink on eyelids and faint pink lip tint glammed up her look

ANUSHKA SHARMA

Anushka Sharma attended the Dior event with Virat Kohli, wearing a striking all-yellow ensemble. Her yellow column dress was crafted from faille taffeta fabric. She complimented her outfit by adding more yellow with a yellow Lady Dior bag. For accessories, Anushka kept it minimal with ear studs and rings. Her hair was styled in a middle-parted look, embracing the no-makeup look with nude lipstick and subtle nude eye shadow, Anushka added to her radiant glow.

KATRINA KAIF

Katrina Kaif is indeed the queen of acting, but her fashion sense is equally iconic and distinctive. Katrina showcased her monochrome magic in a white dress for an event. She opted for a white mini-dress with a small feather trail on the shoulders, adding a touch of elegance. She opted for nude make-up with soft nude lipstick, Smokey eyeshadow and fluttery lashes to balance out her all-white look. Her soft and shiny hair was styled and was left open.

KRITI SANON

Kriti selected a three-piece pantsuit from the Spanish clothing brand Massimo Dutti. The tailored outfit included a matching blazer, a pair of straight-cut trousers, and pink waistcoat. Kriti made a monochromatic statement with the ensemble by layering on a warm coat.

JANHVI KAPOOR

Janhvi Kapoor, on her European trek, chose a chic monochrome athleisure set with body-hugging brown top and brown flared joggers in another shade of brown. She opted for no make-up look.

SHRADDHA KAPOOR

Shraddha Kapoor is not only adored by fans but she is also a favorite among all fashion critics. Shraddha served a dazzling look with her pink monochrome outfit. She chose a pink mini dress with a corset-style pattern and completed it with a blazer on top.

SONAM KAPOOR

Sonam Kapoor picked a pink outfit which included a flared dress and added a floor-length jacket in a similar hue. She added golden jewels in the form of necklace and bangles and aced her monochrome look to perfection

TAMANNAAH BHATIA

Tamannaah Bhatia served a monochrome look in a brown pantsuit. Her blazer featured wide sleeves, elegant lapel collar and golden buttons. She matched the flared trousers with her brown blazer.

