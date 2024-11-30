Shraddha Kapoor's chikankari suit is the ethnic upgrade your travel wardrobe has been waiting for

Shraddha Kapoor knows the fine line between comfort, elegance, and style when it comes to airport fashion. For the most recent airport look we saw the actress in a cheerful yellow chikankari suit, and it's one that we really can't stop swooning over. So, whether you are taking off for a sunny location or off to a cozy family gathering, this is one versatile suit. Let us further have a quick look at what her ensemble consisted of.

Shraddha Kapoor recently donned a beautiful yellow chikankari suit that is perfect for traveling and attending close family functions. There is no denying the fact that the primary focus of Shraddha's outfit is indeed the exquisite delicate chikankari embroidery: The soft white floral designs across the yoke and on the scattered buties of this kurta make it elegant and classic at once. Such embroidery added the loveliest touch to this yellow fabric, making it suitable for just about any occasion when one would wish to look graceful without being overly formal.

Shraddha paired her kurta with straight-fit pants, which give the outfit a modern and relaxed look. The straight cut makes it easy to move around. To complete the look, Shraddha chose a matching chikankari dupatta. The same beautiful floral embroidery from the kurta is seen on the dupatta, which she draped over her shoulders. This adds a soft, feminine touch to the airport look, making it look polished without being too much.

Shraddha kept her accessories and all very simple and stylish. She opted for a white tote bag with mirror work embroidery that offered a pop of texture to her entire outfit. Footwear-wise, she picked white heel sandals, keeping the look light and graceful. For earrings, small golden ones were selected as the final accessory, which gives a little shine.

Shraddha's makeup was minimal and effective. It involved the use of dewy skin with glossy lips, leaving the entire look healthy and bright. The hair was parted at the center which exuded a relaxed and easy look that perfectly matched her chic airport style.

Once again, Shraddha Kapoor's fresh and beautiful yellow chikankari salwar suits, it's a great example of combining traditional with a modern edge. Just some simple jewelry, nude make-up, and open hair with waves, are all it takes to make this suit perfect for family-reunion or even just on a weekend getaway. This can inspire your next wardrobe pick for sure!

