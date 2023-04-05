Shraddha Kapoor's The Loom kurta set looks comfy and pretty for Spring strolls; Check out its cost

Kurta kool back in action. The weather in its natural sense now is too icky and our asks for breezy outfits stay permanent. Styling a kurta is absolutely non-tricky, a lot freeing from the mess we experience while executing a look in a gown. That just gives us a reason to credit it more and what is as good as an outfit which is everyone's favourite? Wish we could see a live show of hands. Where do we even begin to talk about a kurta set?

Warmth isn't calling anymore so why do we answer with tight-fitted ensembles? Carry on with your every day with a kurta set. Nothing is as joyous as looking at a new outfit reference so here we show you a look from Shraddha Kapoor's latest outing. She wore a more modern creation which doubles as an Anarkali set and it does have a key statement-making ingredient - the vibrant colour.

Shraddha Kapoor aces her look in a kurta set

The Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar actress looked stunning in a Cerise pink cotton-made ethnic attire. Her two-piece ensemble from The Loom featured a kurta with a floral patterned neckline and embroidered plus sheer hem. This Anarkali-style kurta was clubbed with palazzo pants and is available for Rs. 4,744. You can forgo your dupatta and yet seal your OOTD right.

Another sighting of the same kind was made by Janvi Kapoor when she rocked this combo as her travel outfit but with a kurta. Fashion faceoffs give new style perspectives and those are what we wait for the most, true right? We insist you accessorise your desi look with bangles and traditional silver jhumkas. This Made In India outfit can never look wrong with a pair of Kolhapuri flats. No heels and we're still a part of the happy fashion club.

Shraddha opted for a mini bindi and her makeup included just lipstick. Her hairdo was straight and short. Fabulous diva!

Do you love Shraddha's outfit? Let us know in the comments below.

