Sonam Kapoor reimagines party fashion in a white chikankari suit, blending elegance with modern ethnic charm

When it’s Sonam Kapoor, you can always expect some serious glamour, even in traditional attire. Once again, the actress has left us mesmerized by her beauty in the white outfit she wore at her party. Perfectly striking a balance between understated and over-the-top, Sonam Kapoor nailed her recent look, and we can’t wait to dive into the details. Let’s check it out!

The actress recently hosted a party for her close ones, where she donned a white chikankari suit that looked effortlessly stunning. Upon closer inspection, her outfit featured V-neck detailing and mid-length, loose sleeves. The suit was adorned with intricate chikankari white thread embroidery, making it a perfect wardrobe staple. The loose-fitting silhouette exuded a relaxed yet trendy vibe. Her choice of outfit was ideal for fulfilling her hostess duties while maintaining a polished and well-dressed appearance.

What truly elevated her look were her accessories, which complemented the outfit beautifully. To keep things understated yet elegant, Sonam Kapoor accessorized her look with long diamond earrings embellished with subtle bluish stones. And let’s not overlook the black stone and diamond rings she wore on her fingers—they added a perfect feminine touch to her overall appearance.

Her well-manicured nails, painted with black nail polish, added a chic black-and-white combination to her ensemble. As for her makeup, it was the epitome of minimal perfection. She opted for a natural base, enhanced by a light blush on her cheeks, subtle eyeshadow, long lashes, and a nude lip shade—ideal for balancing daily chaos with a hint of glamour.

And let’s talk about hair goals! Sonam’s long, healthy tresses were on full display, styled with a middle partition and left open to flow naturally. Her hair added an effortless yet polished touch to the overall party look.

Sonam Kapoor’s traditional look in a chikankari suit is everything you need for a minimally aesthetic yet glamorous appearance at any family function. Just like Sonam, you can enhance your ethnic outfit with statement accessories, minimal makeup, and a gorgeous hairstyle to keep your overall look on point.

