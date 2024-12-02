Suhana Khan, in a Prada jacket and carrying a Louis Vuitton bag, proves that even an airport look can be as fashionable as red carpet

The mother-daughter duo, Gauri Khan and Suhana Khan, never let us down and are always seen serving looks. Not only Suhana, but even Gauri is a true fashionista who loves to embrace the trendiest styles. Their recent airport looks are peak goals, for real. Both of these gorgeous B’town ladies were spotted jetting off in cool, classy outfits. Trust us—you don’t want to miss the details of their looks. Keep reading!

Let’s first talk about Suhana Khan. She was snapped at the Mumbai airport looking all sassy and classy in her western look. Suhana wore a padded leather bomber jacket from Prada. Featuring loose-fitting sleeves, the Prada logo at the front, and yellow-black lining details on the collar, her jacket was perfect for keeping up with the chilly atmosphere while adding a trendy twist.

Underneath, she wore a black crop top that showed just the right amount of skin. Her bottoms were exactly what we all consider for a comfortable look. She paired her jacket and black top with blue jeans. High-waisted and loose-fitting, her jeans were just perfect for giving a stylish edge to a casual outfit. You could even style them for everyday fashion. Moreover, she pulled her whole look together with a black belt, adding a well-maintained and polished touch.

For accessories, Suhana kept it minimal with a delicate neckpiece and stud earrings. And, just like Suhana, we agree that sunglasses are the best option to level up any look. She added a WOW factor to her outfit with black sunglasses. For a travel-friendly vibe, she carried a Louis Vuitton bag—comfortable enough to carry by hand.

Her hair was definitely "hairing" as she kept her long, healthy locks open in a middle partition, flowing effortlessly. She finished the look with white sneakers, perfect for travel comfort.

As Suhana Khan was serving cool vibes, Gauri Khan didn’t hold back from matching her daughter’s energy. We can confidently say this mother-daughter duo is unstoppable because, just like Suhana, Gauri also opted for a cool jacket—this one from Christian Dior. Instead of wearing it, she layered it over a black top, proving that when she’s in the frame, she can outsmart anyone.

Now, let’s focus on Gauri’s bottoms. She paired her jacket and black top with casual blue jeans. High-waisted and classic, her jeans are a wardrobe staple that can elevate everyday fashion effortlessly.

Just like her outfit, Gauri's accessories were on point. She wore hoop earrings, bracelets, and rings—perfectly complementing her look. For a practical touch, she carried a yellow tote bag, spacious enough to hold all her essentials in one place.

For a cool edge, Gauri chose a cap that not only covered her hair but also complemented her trendy outfit. Her hair, tied in a low ponytail, exuded effortless charm. For the final touch, she completed her look with finesse.

Gauri and Suhana Khan have set some high-standard mother-daughter goals and proven that their relationship isn't just about bickering and love but also about slaying together.

