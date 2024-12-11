Aaliyah Kashyap turns into a beautiful pastel bride in Tarun Tahiliani’s floral lehenga

Today, 11th December, Aaliyah Kashyap, daughter of filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, tied the knot, and her bridal look was nothing short of flawless. She chose to be a pastel bride, and trust us, she has completely redefined bridal elegance.

Aaliyah’s pastel lehenga was designed by Tarun Tahiliani. The lehenga skirt was adorned with floral embroidery in shades of pink, white, and red, immersed in a world of beads and sequins that added the perfect touch of bling. Her lehenga looked like a floral fantasy brought to life on fabric, making her appear as a dream-like bride and leaving us all in awe.

She paired the lehenga with a matching blouse featuring the same beautiful floral embroidery. The sleeves were embellished with playful tassels that added to her already glittering appearance. But the magic didn't stop there. Aaliyah draped a sheer pastel pink dupatta over her shoulder, adding an element of royal elegance. She completed the look by casually letting the dupatta fall gracefully over her head, embodying the essence of a traditional bride.

Now, let’s talk about her accessories. The pastel pink chooda (bridal bangles) added a fine traditional touch while maintaining the soft color palette of her entire look. Her necklace, adorned with green beads, was paired beautifully with matching earrings and a maang tikka, adding just the right amount of sparkle to her ensemble without overpowering the delicate pastels.

For makeup, Aaliyah opted for soft, romantic tones. A soft pink blush graced her cheeks, soft brown lipstick highlighted her lips, and pink eye makeup, paired with arched brows and kohl-rimmed eyes, completed the look. The pièce de résistance? Her hair—soft, wavy, and flowing—perfectly complemented her effortlessly bridal appearance. And let’s not forget her intricate mehendi designs, which added an extra layer of tradition and grace to her overall ensemble.

Aaliyah Kashyap's wedding attire was a stunning fusion of modern grace and traditional charm, set against a floral ambiance. Her look inspires dreams of an effortlessly radiant bridal glow that anyone would aspire to replicate for their own wedding.

This bridal look was totally Instagram-worthy, and honestly, it seems like Aaliyah Kashyap has reshaped the rules of how to be a pastel bride. So, here’s to the bride who proved that sometimes the softest colors can be the most magical. Congratulations, Aaliyah! May your marriage be as beautiful as your bridal look!

