Surbhi Chandana's sea green lehenga for her wedding day is a standout addition to this season's bridal style files—definitely worth noting

You are living under a rock if you don’t know that we are living in an age of renaissance when it comes to Indian wedding wear. Modern brides do not want to follow the regular style but instead, love experimenting with colors, designs and patterns for a unique touch. After all, it’s all about your touch. Case in point: the growing departure from traditional red and pink that brides used to wear. Now, we have a lot more colors to add to a bridal lehenga which not only blends well with the individual’s personality but makes them stand out. Surbhi Chandna’s bridal look is a testament to the change in bridal trends. Her lehenga, further, is a perfect pick for brides who love experiments, especially with the colors.

Surbhi Chandna got married to her longtime beau Karan Sharma earlier this year on March 2 at the Chomu Palace in Jaipur. As she walked down the aisle, we couldn’t take our eyes off her bridal ensemble that came in a striking sea-green color. Her unique choice of ultra-stylish outfit was an ode to modern brides and we bet, they are taking notes.

Surbhi’s bridal lehenga is nothing like a regular one

Surbhi’s lehenga, designed by Jigar and Nikita, featured heavy zardozi embroidery along with floral motifs that incorporated sequin work. As we look closer, we notice a paisley design heavily embellished with golden zari work on each panel, adding to the lehenga's beauty and grandeur.

Taking an off-beat route, Surbhi paired her lehenga with a corset-style blouse, giving a modern spin to the otherwise traditional masterpiece. What made the blouse unique were the chunky pearls and its hemline that featured a dome-like shape made of beads. Further, the sweetheart neckline and full sleeves perfectly balanced the oomph factor and sophistication. Completing the outfit, Surbhi opted for two dupattas with one of them matching the sea green color of her lehenga while another served as the veil in blush pink color. The dupatta’s hemline was further adorned with pearl embellishments.

Surbhi’s unconventional choice of styling had our hearts

For the unversed, Surbhi’s bridal masterpiece took a whopping 70 days and 1680 hours of hard work to complete. Her stylist Pranavi Chandna accessorized the dreamy outfit with a matching statement choker. Encrusted with matching sea green stones and pearls, the choker matched the outfit while also elevating the blouse’s neckline. A matching maang tika and dangler earrings further added feminine grace and allure to her outfit. Ditching the regular choodas, Surbhi made a statement in a stack of white chooda and customized kaleeras.

Not disappointed with her makeup, Surbhi kept it flawless and striking in minimal makeup, characterized by highlighter, contouring, blushed cheeks, kohled eyes and drawn eyebrows. She did not tie her hair in a bun, following the usual trend. Instead, she went ahead with an open-hair bridal moment, making her look phenomenal!

Surbhi Chandna’s bridal look is a perfect pick for those looking to set a new trend for wedding fashion. What are your views on her lehenga? Let us know in the comment section, right away.

