Shilpa Shetty steps out for dinner date wearing a denim jumpsuit but its not an ordinary one

Shilpa Shetty Kundra was spotted outside a restaurant with Raj Kundra in Mumbai, and what caught our attention was her denim jumpsuit. While the duo served couple-goals, our eyes stuck to Shetty's attire and it was not an ordinary one.

Shilpa Shetty is clearly aging backwards. Who would say that she is a mother of two? Well, Last night she was papped with Raj Kundra, when she was seen wearing a blue denim sleeveless jumpsuit that featured denim floral designs along with some fringes. The stitched pockets and the zip detailing added a depth to the look.

However, the way she accentuated her attire made it look even more stylish. Shilpa paired it with denim pump heels and an animal printed handbag.

Shilpa Shetty is a style icon, no doubt! From ready-to-wear sarees during Ganpati to basic kurtas and date night dresses, Shilpa can pull off any look with utmost confidence. She loves flaunting her curves and toned waistline in gorgeous sarees- courtesy her fitness routine.

Shilpa chose to accessorize her look with a pair of golden hoops, and two bracelets in each of her wrists. She left her neck empty to emphasize the collar neckline of the denim jumpsuit.

Further, Shilpa completed her look with a subtle makeover with a matte base. Defined brows, soft brown shadow, small winged liner, blushed and highlighted cheeks, along with brown lip shade complete the look. However, for her hair, she chose to go with a half pony hairdo in soft curls to add a touch of elegance.

Raj Kundra in his casual self On the other hand, Raj Kundra complemented his wife's stylish attire with his casual self. He wore a simple grey round-neck oversized T-shirt and paired it with black jeans. He accessorized the look with black sneakers, yellow-tinted glasses and a watch.

Raj is known for his casual fashion sense but thank God his unique mask era has finally ended!

The couple looked quite stylish in their respective outfits. Even though in respect to Raj, Shilpa might seem a little overdressed but her look was absolutely perfect for a dinner date.

Well, what do you think about Shilpa Shetty's denim jumpsuit? Let us know in the comments.

