Tamannaah Bhatia looks red hot and unstoppable in Rs 1,26,00 corset and embroidered saree from Torani

Red is the color that always draws our attention by its very nature. People often opt for red when they want to make a bold statement since it is full of life and energy. Frequently linked to love, authority, and self-assurance, red can change the way someone appears as well as make them feel more empowered. In her latest outfit, Tamannaah Bhatia illustrates this very well.

There is a shade of red for every woman like Audrey Hepburn said and the actress did justice to this with what she wore recently. Now let’s take a closer look at her all-red look.

Tamannaah Bhatia’s all red look

The actress wore a crimson corset with a sweetheart neckline as the focal point of her ensemble coming from the shelves of Torani. The corset made a statement all by itself and wasn’t merely an item of apparel. The floral embroidery on the bust in shades of pink, blue and yellow provided a pop of color and whimsical touch, while the sheer accents added a hint of femininity. The corset is both striking and elegant due to the silver piping that runs over the neckline and the body.

Complementing the corset was the red saree, but not in the typical draped style. She made the unusual and contemporary choice to wear the saree. The exquisitely embroidered saree, which was made of slub silk was draped like a skirt and the pallu was draped gracefully over her arms.

The saree’s traditional charm was retained as it was converted into a modern statement piece with an inventive draping technique. Her outfit comes with a price tag of Rs 1,26,000.

Tamannaah Bhatia’s accessories and glam

To match her red dress, Tamannaah selected some additions to give a glamorous edge and still remain within the color theme. She wore stunning red drop earrings, which completed her look in a harmonious and bold tone.

The actress went with a green stone bracelet and ring. The bright green stones presented an appealing contrast to the red outfit by adding a color that brought out something visually beautiful as well. These accessories not only emphasized how well-dressed she was but also showed off her meticulousness when it came to attending to even the smallest details of styling herself.

To add to her red attire, the makeup done on Tamannaah was bold but not over-the-top. For the lips, she put on a red lipstick that complemented the outfit and gave much attention to the lips.

She nicely rouged her cheeks making them look natural, fresh, and youthful. The winged eyeliner made her eyes pop. Her eyelashes were very thick and lengthy due to the mascara applied to them. The eyebrows were nicely arched to give her face a classy look, while the eyeshadow was nude giving a simple yet strong statement.

The actress’ side parted waves gave her look a little bit of movement and tenderness. The hairstyle also gave relaxed elegance to the look.

With her latest look, Tamannaah Bhatia showcased her ability to blend modern and classic elements, proving that red is not just a color but a statement as well.

