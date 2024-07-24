Discover Label Ishnya: Your Gateway to Affordable Indian Fashion

Label Ishnya opened its first retail outlet on Linking Road, Bandra (W), Mumbai, offering a range of modern and traditional silhouettes that are simply unmissable! The brand has become a go-to destination for chic yet affordable Indian wear.

Highlighting their commitment to quality, the brand's collections are curated from lightweight, breathable fabrics designed to suit the Indian body type while embracing a modern twist. More than just a fashion brand, Label Ishnya represents the essence of homegrown talent. With a focus on authenticity and tradition, each garment is lovingly crafted by skilled artisans, ensuring superior comfort and attention to detail.

Sandeep Sachdev, Founder, Label Ishnya “Label Ishnya began as a dream to blend tradition with modernity in Indian fashion. By identifying a gap in the market, we created a mass premium brand in light Indian wear, indo-western, and smart wear categories. We have steadily expanded across various verticals, including B2B, online platforms, and opening our first retail store on Linking Road, Bandra, last year (September 2023).”

He further adds “Establishing a homegrown brand has been a journey of passion, dedication, and relentless hustle. Our path hasn't been without challenges, from dealing with demonetization and GST changes to navigating COVID-19, we have faced each adversity head-on. Through it all, our commitment to quality, authenticity, and affordability has remained unwavering. Today, by embracing both retail and online platforms, we ensure our unique blend of tradition and contemporary style reaches a wider audience.”

Don't miss out on the opportunity to embrace the season in style. Explore Label Ishnya's collection today! Available on www.ishnya.com

