EXCLUSIVE: Tamannaah Bhatia opens up on reuniting with Venkatesh and F2 team; Says 'it was madness'

Tamannaah Bhatia is quite pumped as her Tamil web series November Story is out. Directed by Indhra Subaramanian, Tamannaah Bhatia plays the role of a hacker in the thriller series. While the web series is getting mixed response from the audience on social media, Tamannaah Bhatia is equally excited about her upcoming projects. In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, the Sye Raa actress shared her excitement and the madness she had while reuniting with the team of F2: Fun and Frustration.

Sharing about it, she says, "F2 was so well received and with this, it had been like family kind of comedy. Anil Ravipudi sir never gets it wrong. I think he understands the true issues that are in our society and to portray that with humour, I think he totally has a nag for that. The first part really got appreciated so we had no option but to make F3. It was so much fun, we all met on the sets and this reuniting with the team was madness. This time around, we also know each other a lot better, the chemistry is a lot better and it is strange but we kind of all look out for each other without realizing it. We know each other's strengths, weaknesses, so it is fun to kind of now explore another level in the whole F3 series."

F3: Fun and Frustration is written and directed by Anil Ravipudi. A sequel to the 2019's superhit film F2: Fun and Frustration, F3 is produced by Dil Raju from his studio Sri Venkateswara Creations. The film stars Venkatesh, Varun Tej, Tamannaah Bhatia, and Mehreen Pirzada in the lead roles.

The makers have already wrapped up the first schedule of the film and are looking forward to resume once things are normal.

