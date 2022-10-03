Four reasons why 2022 is the year for Babli Bouncer actress Tamannaah Bhatia

Tamannaah Bhatia is currently enjoying the success of her comedy film Babli Bouncer. Tamannaah aka Babli has amazed her fans with her cheerful Haryanvi character in Babli Bouncer. Tamannaah has had a year full of opportunities and fortune. 2022 is still the year for the versatile actress and the reasons will make you agree: 1. Year of her powerful releases



The actress has just released the hilarious comedy-drama Babli Bouncer that sees her in a female bouncer character. She has gained immense appreciation for her masterful performance in the Madhur Bhandarkar directorial, and all her fans appreciate her zest to take on a different role. Babli Bouncer portrays the profession's layers while giving us a belly-tickling ride.

2022 brings the Pan-India actress some more diverse films and she stuns her fans with her vibrant roles. She amuses her audience in the comedy-drama F3, the sequel to the box office hit F2: Fun and Frustration, which was released in the first half of 2022. Her recent comedy action-drama Babli Bouncer was released on September 23, which added more versatility to her choice of films. Tamannaah doesn't stop here but brings us another Telugu romantic drama 'Gurthunda Seethakalam' which was released again on September 23. Directed by Nagashekar, the film revolves around a middle-aged character who faces several heartbreaks on his journey to find true love. The actress brings us another light-hearted comedy-drama, Plan A Plan B, released on September 30.



It's a powerful 2022 for Tamannaah. She floors her fans with her dedication to play her diverse characters. She gives her fans a needed laugh with F3 and the Chandigarh-based bold character from Babli Bouncer, gives them a romantic tale to cherish with Gurthunda Seethakalam and makes them chuckle with her hilarious role from Plan A Plan B. 2. Making heads turn at several red carpets Tamannaah leaves no chance to showcase her classy side to the world, be it Filmfare or other fabulous events. She balances the most vibrant shades of her personality and leaves all her spectators stunned.

The pan-India actress is also a style icon who carries her stylish fashion acumen and makes heads turn every time she walks at an event.

2022 has been a year of Tamannaah's fabulous glam walks at several red carpets where she has aesthetically made heads turn.