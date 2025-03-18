Tamannaah Bhatia REPEATS her black strap bodycon dress with previously worn blazer and she looks HOT
Snapped in style at Rasha Thadani’s birthday party, Tamannaah Bhatia was seen revamping and matching old apparel to curate a new fit.
Tamannaah Bhatia has impeccable fashion taste and never shies away from trying new trends. Known for her sustainable style sense, she is often seen revamping her outfits. For her recent look at Rasha Thadani’s birthday party, she repurposed a couple of old items to put together a classy new look. Let’s dive into her style.
Opting for a monochrome style, she wore a black and white outfit for the party look. The fashionable two-piece outfit consisted of a dress and layer.
The actor matched the body-fit black dress with a striped blazer. Styling it with a pair of black heels, she accessorized with a crystal-studded mini-bag. Adding more shimmer to the look, she fashioned a studded neckpiece with a few rings and a gold-toned bracelet.
Tamannaah was seen flaunting a retro look when she previously wore the black dress. Dropping extra layers, the dress perfectly accentuated her well-maintained physique. Dressing up like an old movie star, she adorned a wide black belt on her hair.
Just like the party dress, the diva completed her look with black pointed stilettos. With thin straps, the dress boasted a corseted body-hugging fit. Letting the sweetheart's neck take over, she only accessorized with crystal-studded floral earrings and a ring on each hand.
When she previously styled the jacket, the diva served a boss lady look in a pantsuit. Playing with geometric patterns, the Vedaa actor styled the striped blazer over polka-dotted bottoms. Exuding a retro vibe, the double-breasted blazer also featured shoulder pads.
The wide-legged pants were the perfect addition to the look. Also paired with black heels, the Jailer actor showed off tangled black and white loops and ditched all other accessories. She flaunted her wavy locks and completed her look with a shiny pink lip gloss.
