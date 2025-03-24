Tamannaah Bhatia channels desi energy for her promotion look in stunning Karan Torani's printed kurta and palazzo set

Tamannaah Bhatia, the South and Bollywood star, is definitely holding her ground in the fashion world. For the second day of promotion of her upcoming film Odela 2, the actress decided to go ethnic with the stunning printed kurta and palazzo that was all relaxing and stylish, perfect to make a statement without overdoing it. Here is a detailed breakdown of her look. So, let’s dive into it!

ALSO READ: Tamannaah Bhatia stuns in ₹19.5K Gulabi georgette saree

Tamannaah Bhatia serves the next promotion look in the gorgeous ethnic set from the renowned designer Karan Torani. It featured a printed kurta and palazzo with an elegant round neckline and knot at the front. Adding to the modern style, the designer decided to keep the ensemble equally styled and relaxing with the loose sleeves. The dress was beautifully adorned with traditional Indian floral motifs using a combination of blue, red and white.

Creating a perfect look from top to bottom, the actress decided to pair her kurta with the printed palazzo-a combo that screams effortless style and comfort in equal measures. The diva let the dupatta be on her shoulders to enhance the overall look of the pretty ensemble.

Tamannaah’s accessory game was on point as well! She opted for a printed ethnic set with the statement drop oxidized earrings designed in a round shape. In her arms, she carried the printed bag that matched the vibe of her look.

Advertisement

And well, the girl didn’t stop there, as she further elevated her facial features with the makeup glam. With the smooth and radiant base, the actress used eyeliner and dark kajal stroke, her cheeks glowing with rosy blush. Lastly, she completed it with the nude shade glossy lipstick. She kept the focus on the details, tying her hair into a neat and middle-parted bun, leaving no strands loose.

Tamannaah Bhatia’s Sunday outfit proves that if you get things right with the perfect ethnic ensemble, accessories, and makeup, you can make a statement with ease. This look is perfect for your next ethnic mood. So take cues!