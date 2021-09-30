EXCLUSIVE: How to choose the RIGHT bridal makeup look for all your wedding ceremonies according to an expert

We all know that when planning a wedding, it’s all in the details. But certain decisions are more crucial than others, and choosing your bridal makeup look is one of them. Natural, bold, vintage, classic, glamorous, boho, edgy - there are many to choose from, but how do you choose? Whether you're a bride who knows precisely what you want or you’re feeling overwhelmed by the options, there are a few factors you need to look into while selecting your final look for D-day. Here are some tips on how to choose your bridal makeup look, and what to look for when choosing a look for the other functions as well.

Meet your artist

This is the first thing a to-be bride should do. Share some references of the bridal makeup look you want so that there is no confusion. Whether you need makeup ideas for your Mehendi or the grand finale, take inspiration from social media and your favourite celebrities. Let the expert know what your expectations for the final day are and don’t forget to book a trial.

Do not skip on a trial

A trial before the wedding is non-negotiable. You need to understand how the makeup artist works and if she’s able to enhance your vision. She will also be able to help you with your skincare regime ahead of the wedding. Having healthy skin will help your makeup look good and last longer.

During the trial, make sure you get into the minutiae. Discuss the details, from your lipstick shade to the colour of your lenses. You should also show the makeup artist what you’ll be wearing for each function so that the makeup can complement your outfits. Don’t let social media dictate your decisions, go with what you’re most comfortable with and what suits your personality and style.

Get into the nitty-gritty at the trial. For instance, eyelashes can make or break a look, so see if you’d like to go for heavy or natural lashes.

The trial will help you experiment with different looks and decide on the final one. Don’t follow trends blindly. Keep the lehenga and jewellery in mind and then decide the colours. A morning wedding look should be created with soft pastels, while an evening bride can go all glam. Also, consider the weather while choosing your base and colours.

Invest time choosing the right hairstyle

The hairstyle is an important element as well, and details like accessories should also be discussed beforehand. For instance, should you wear a maang tikka or passa and how will the hair be -tied up or down? Will you be wearing a veil or dupatta? Once everything is decided, trust the artist and don’t panic at the last minute.

About the author: Anupma Katyal, National Creative Director, Makeup, Lakme Salon.

