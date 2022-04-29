Pinkvilla Style Icons: Mr India to Kuch Kuch Hota Hai: Bollywood movies that had us at history-making style

Life is all about stories. Some stay close and some wane without prior notice from our minds. That's exactly what movies aim to do. Exceptional, average, or the one that just didn't make it to your liking, it all comes with a promise of brief escapism and teaches you some lessons along the way. It goes beyond the entertainment factor as it also pays much attention to how the cast is presented on screen.

Have you found yourself to be lost in film wardrobes' glamour multiple times? That's the impact it holds on us. Let's take a quick virtual walk through Bollywood movies that made legendary style moments and continue to live on the trending side of fashion. Old, but we see these as fabulous looks to remember forever.

Mughal-e-Azam (1960)

Anarkalis

These elegant flowy ethnic ensembles steal the show even today. A favourite since the Mughal era, we got introduced to anarkalis in Mughal-e-Azam, a 1960 stellar film. Can you guess what Madhubala was named after in the movie? Anarkali.

An Evening in Paris (1967)

Monokini

This movie was definitely high on glitz and flower prints, what became a hit and is a beach uniform today is the sexy swimsuit. The blue printed number rocked by Sharmila Tagore with a deep back looked like the one to start a fashion conversation and has it stopped since then?

Brahmachari (1968)

Unconventional drapes

If you've been on a local bus and heard this good old song you've vibed with Aaj Kal Tere Mere Pyaar Ke Charche, you're a true desi and a movie buff at heart. Such was its power to soothe our ears. Mumtaz had not only charmed us with her dance moves but also the orange saree with gold borders draped in a not-so-common pattern had our hearts. There are no rules in fashion and here's proof. Wear it gorgeous is the only language we comprehend rightly.

Hare Rama Hare Krishna (1971)

Bell bottoms, dramatic hats, and tinted sunnies

Dev Anand and Zeenat Aman left no stone unturned in leaving the world enticed for good. Be it with the retro bell-bottoms or accessories that not only celebrities give a vote to, but also many others under the sun. Be it when holidaying, brunching, or partying, these are regular fashion picks.

Bobby (1973)

Polka Dots

This much-adored retro print is just everywhere around us today. So chic, so much to love. Do you have a clear picture of Dimple Kapadia's full-sleeved, midriff-baring top? The one that had it painted white and black, a collar, and a front tie-up detail gave it company too. She wore this with a high-waisted black skirt, it was a little too cute.

Mr. India (1987)

Chiffon sheer sarees, headgears, and gowns

Sridevi's blue saree look had three details that are still thriving in the fashion lexicon. Monochrome, sheer, and chiffon. How often is it that you hear of these? Accessories make or break a look, right? From flower headbands to your Y2K bands, tell us you haven't found something that you couldn't let go of? It would be a straight-up lie. Ask a wedding guest or a party-goer, how many gowns are too many?

Hum Aapke Hai Koun (1994)

Backless blouse

Who doesn't love to flaunt a sexy back of a look? Be it with your desi attire or western, a deep back only accentuates one's look. The eternally-stunning Madhuri Dixit wore a purple ensemble with a diamond-shaped blouse in the movie. Mind-blowing is the word!

Rangeela (1995)

Denim, mesh tank tops, and colourful pants

Come back, but make it cool. That's the kind of fashion business we're obsessed with. Both Urmila Matondkar and Aamir Khan got us to stay glued to the chicness of shirts that bore colourful square patches, denim blue shirts styled into crop tops, and all cool with knots at the front. Suede shoots too were quite the edgy deal!

Dil To Pagal Hai (1997)

Cycling shorts, kurtas, and co-ords

With Madhuri Dixit Nene and Karisma Kapoor, it was everything a 90s kid needs to pick up style-wise. Styled by deft designer, Manish Malhotra, from athleisure wear to party wear, it was the heavy-glam sight that stays on our radar to this day. Think coordinated sets, strappy bright-hued kurtas, mini party dresses, sports bras, tank tops, skirts, and more.

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (1998)

Skirt sets, sarees, and jackets

Name it and you found it here. The spiffy trio, Rani Mukherjee Chopra, Shah Rukh Khan, and Kajol Devgn, all in their cutesy element showed us how to sport coordinated colourful sets, and oversized jackets with hoodies, denim jackets, mini party dresses, colourful sarees, and kurta sets. Is there anything mentioned here that you do not prefer anymore? They narrated a fashion story you'd absolutely never sleep on.

Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham (2001)

Sequin tops, skirts, sharara sets, and bootcut pants

You may forget to drink your morning coffee, but POO, Kareena Kapoor Khan is someone who made history in the fashion department and continues to do so. No fashion soul would ever not remember what she brought to our screens. Opulent glamour in a high-octane measure, we saw pretty crop tops with an asymmetric hem, zipper jackets amped up with faux fur, shararas embroidered with much shimmer, combos with slit pants, and strappy sequin mini tops and animal-printed ensembles were just so visually appealing and was all packed with oomph.





Whose style has our vote? Let us know in the comments below.

