Pinkvilla Style Icons: From Helen to Dilip Kumar, celebs from the bygone era whose style continues to reign

Don't we all use a lesson or two today to quickly reach the pantheon of legends who had an innate skill for getting fashion right? Their era was such that their style boasted of marrying unequalled outfits with much comfort as though they were born to do just that. They introduced us to what we call trends now and look at how these are fashioning our screens time and again? Such is the impact the Bollywood actors of the past era have left behind. Ahead of the Pinkvilla Style Icons our memories of this nostalgic glamour stay fresh and here's your look at why fashion stays our favourite game to play.

Dev Anand

The Johny Mera Naam actor's style had a flavour of everything cool and his million-dollar smile just knew how to complement it all. Beret caps were his favourite and so were the colourful scarves and checkered shirts that had the world swooning in the 60s.

Helen

If eyeliners are the beautiful love you soak in often, have you seen the black-winged eyeliners she donned back then? This was truly the 83-year-old's signature move be it sarees or casuals or OTT feathered dresses, she brought colours and a lot of fashion drama in equal measure.

Rajesh Khanna

Truly the Bombay superstar, he showed the real deal of a 'Guru Kurta'. It was his boss's style of showing us how to wear kurtas, in their collared and rolled-up sleeves form. He wore these in his time with broad belts. Do you love pantsuits, too? He gave his vote here too.

Madhubala

If stunning has a missing synonym, it would be the style of the Marilyn Monroe of Bollywood also famously known as Madhubala. She made sartorial statements off-shoulder which makes our summer better and fabulous today. She loved anarkalis, checkered shirts, sarees, and wide-legged trousers as much.

Feroz Khan

If you've lived through winter without leather jackets, the Arzoo actor wouldn't call you a fashion-savvy person. He adored the cowboy vibe with hats and jackets, which he cheerfully rocked throughout his days.

Sadhana Shivdasani

Name a wedding look you pull off without juttis today? Woh Kaun Thi? hero was a trend-setter in a true sense who knew her salwar suits had to be paired with something that stayed in sync with her ethnic look. Craving for a haircut? Sadhana’s cutesy fringes never get old, safe to say, your good summer hair days are here.

Zeenat Aman

The 70s fashion queen had a penchant for resort wear. She showed off her toned figure with bikinis that had plunging necklines, quirky printed crop tops, and midriff-baring ensembles had her enticed majorly. Zeenat Aman wore a bob hairdo like an absolute fashion force of her time.

Waheeda Rehman

Silk sarees and regal necklaces? Consider our eyes hooked. The 84-year-old actress and the National Film Award winner back in her movie days too had a fashion routine that was as luxe and stunning with many ethnic ensembles from pretty pastels to lehengas.

Shammi Kapoor

Hands down, nothing as suave as a bob haircut. What good is the summer for if you don't get to live it sweat-proof? Shammi Kapoor never stopped championing this hairdo. Be it with any outfit, for him a complete style started and ended with this hairstyle.

Dilip Kumar

The instant heart-stealing style was his thing. Winter fashion had a whole crisp and fashionable meaning in his hands. Name it and he aced them all. From tailored checkered suits to scarves and jackets, he knew exactly what it took to be a pro-dresser.





Whose look has your vote? Let us know in the comments below.

