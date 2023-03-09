EXCLUSIVE: Shruti Sancheti on Rakul Preet Singh as a muse at FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week, 'Khadder' and more

March is made for fashion. The tastemakers of fashion have returned with a four-day lineup of fashion showcases which is currently one day down. The FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week four-day collaboration was yet again the catnip to emerging talents, fashionistas, and our audience. Leading the light of the day and night themed as 'Sustainable Fashion Day', fashion designers unfolded their creations for the new season fashion-guilt-free and proudly with some who also paid an ode to Indian textiles, Mother Nature and more such culture-centric themes will abound the ramp of fame and excellence.

Pinkvilla's exclusive and curious chat with fashion designer Shruti Sancheti was a thorough learning needed to understand why fashion through 'Khadder' is better. Her Fall Winter 23-24 handwoven collection brought in absolutely amazing duster jackets, co-ord sets, kurtas, and more that were rich in geometric motifs, soothing hues, and cord embroidery.

Made by artisans, each of Shruti's outfits is a thread-long tale of 120 to 200. Fascinating is it? Her idea of giving Khadder to us as an audience, preserving and cherishing Khadi for life, and starring Rakul Preet Singh as her showstopper is as interesting.

Shruti Sancheti talks about khadi fabric and working on 'Khadder'

1) Can you tell us about the Khadder collection and its new beginnings for customers?

Khadi in India is just not a fabric but holds tremendous significance in the socio-economic history of our country. Our collection Khadder is a tribute to this extremely extraordinary fabric which is season fluid, versatile, sustainable and very stylish. The collection aims to emphasise the fact that khadi is not a limiting or serious fabric, rather it is very au courant and trendy. The collection is global and contemporary and meant for every age group of women who believes in restrained elegance and understated style.

2) How do you aim to stay committed to Khadder going forward?

We work extensively with clusters in Vidharbha and try to educate the intricacies of this beautiful fabric to people and revive the ancient fabric of pre-Harappa times to its old glory.

3) Can you shed some light on Khadder's survival since the bygone days?

This fabric has been in existence since the Indus Valley civilisation and was an integral part of the Indian freedom movement, especially the Swadeshi movement. Mahatma Gandhi instilled pride in all Indians by stating ‘even if you have to wear one piece of homespun cloth , wear it with dignity ‘ and now our current prime minister wears this humble fabric with great pride even on his international visits.

4) What do you think needs to change in our shopping habits? How can we as consumers be eco-conscious?

After the pandemic and volatile geopolitical situation, it is extremely imperative for the consumer to be responsible. Season fluid, versatile, sustainable and classic fashion is the need of the hour and one must embrace slow fashion.

Advertisement

5) What are some of the art techniques you've touched upon to curate this collection?

India has an unsurpassed legacy of weaves and crafts and we have used intricate block printing and hand screen printing and art of mukaish made contemporary with trendy cord embroidery.

6) From checks to stripes and more, there's an admiration for vintage that is deeply rooted in this collection. How did it blossom?

Slow fashion is always timeless and restrained and this collection totally spells understated luxury and quiet opulence and comprises easy separates and layers effortlessly put together as au courant looks with a vast emphasis on details and handcrafted techniques.

7) How and why would you want the audience to remember your Khadder collection?

Through this collection, I want people to understand that khadi is not a serious fabric and this collection is a stylish interpretation of this seafood fluid, sustainable and timeless fabric.

8) Could you give us a lesson on how you'd style a lehenga from your collection?

I would style a lehenga following the less is more philosophy and make it understated chic.

9) Name 2 outfits from your collection that are perfect for brunches.

The outfit with a handcrafted smocked blouse with a layered skirt and a khadi pantsuit are perfect for brunches.

10) Tell us about Rakul Preet Singh as your showstopper and her striking ensemble.

Rakul Preet Singh is extremely beautiful, fit and striking yet very earthy and Indian. Her outfit comprises a detailed indigo khadi silk trench with modern cord and mukaish embroidery embellished with intricate hand screen and block prints and a matching bustier and woven checks panelled skirt with details. It is a modem outfit suitable for a formal occasion which demands understated luxury and quiet opulence.

Advertisement

What do you think about Rakul's outfit?

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion

ALSO READ: Kriti Sanon's Bonkers Corner inexpensive sweatshirt is giving comic and chic