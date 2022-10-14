EXCLUSIVE: Abirr n' Nanki of Limerick on Malaika Arora and 'Artopia' for FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week

Any colour or any silhouette, there's no missing it on a stage so fine. It's been a gratifying experience so far to witness fashion through the lens of designers, showstoppers, and models actively parading at the FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week. As Day 3 is in full swing, Abirr n' Nanki truly made the ramp their own with their Resort 23 runway collection 'Artopia' for Limerick is a celebration of vibrant colours and prints, and turns out this is just the beginning. These distinct ensembles also spotlight motifs, delicate accents, and 3D embroidery. All in all, a regal sartorial spread that has its inspiration borrowed from miniature paintings that blossomed in Rajasthan.

As Limerick continues to intertwine design and art to curate classic and contemporary creations for women who hold resort and summer wear close to their hearts, here is Pinkvilla's exclusive conversation with the famous two, Abirr n' Nanki who takes us through what makes their collection the one to watch, Malaika Arora as their muse, and what the audience has in store from their latest baby, 'Artopia'.

1) How many days did it take for you two to bring together 'Artopia'? A: The idea has been there in our minds for longer than when we actually started working on Artopia. It was after our recent trip to Rajasthan that the idea started to turn into reality and we started work on our artworks.

2) 'Artopia' in simple terms refers to? A: It’s a utopia for everything art.

3) What is it that attracted you two to pick miniature paintings from centuries ago as the central theme? A: The stories captured with infinitesimal, intricate details in these paintings.

4) Malaika as a showstopper for your collection? How does Malaika's personal style resonate with this collection? And, how many hours did it take to curate her ensemble? A: For us, Malaika was an obvious choice because her personal style really resonates with the brand. It’s taken some 200 hours to create the artwork for her outfit.

5) What was the most difficult aspect of working on this collection? A: Getting the artwork right. Making sure the minutest of details come to life while making a modern update of an age-old craft.

6) What do you hope the audience obtains from this collection? A: We have really experimented with colours and our artworks in this collection so just hope the audience welcomes the change.

7) Can you name a few factors that make this collection a show-worthy one? A: Our prints have always told a story. Every print has a composition and is a piece of art in itself. The artworks created have taken months and the detail in each makes every ensemble stand out from the crowd.

8) What is the coolest thing you've learned from A-Z about bringing this collection to life? A: We experimented with acrylic embroidery this time inspired by thikri paintings of Rajasthan.