EXCLUSIVE: Chitrangda Singh on swapping her closet with Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, fashion & more

With the FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week 'Phygital' edition almost coming to an end, we saw several Bollywood showstoppers hit the stage today. One among them was model and actress Chitrangda Singh who hit the runway for Hyderabad-based designer duo Shikha and Srishti's latest collection Prakriti. In an exclusive chat with the actress, we talked fashion, beauty and everything else.

A regular on the runway, the Bazaar actress believes in doing complete justice to the outfit she wears. This involves, "To ask the designer if they have a particular attitude in mind about the person wearing the outfit while creating it. And of course, look like you're having a good time," says the actor who admires Sonam Kapoor Ahuja's sense of style. "I love Sonam, she's a fashionista and gets her looks on point every time. I'm more of a t-shirt and jeans person and she's very high fashion. But if given a choice, I'd swap my closet with hers," Singh says candidly.

Since we're talking all things fashion with the showstopper, we want to know who she'd like to collaborate with if she could turn designer for a day. "I loved what Sabyasachi has done for H&M and the Indian motifs used. That's totally my zone and I love the looks," the 45-year-old tells us.

Every actor has something they can't let go of, be it their bags or accessories. For Singh, it is her shoes! The actress even when styled by celebrity stylists prefers to wear her own shoes. "They're my most prized possessions," she tells us.

Before signing off, Singh participated in a small rapid-fire for us and even shared her thoughts on some trends:

Airport fashion:

Tiring and right now completely whacked out

Hoop earrings:

It's never going out of fashion, right from the '60s to '70s, I love them.

Athleisure:

it's a superb idea

Red lips or nude lips:

Red lips

Eyeshadow or mascara:

Eyeshadow

Leather or lace:

Lace

Flats or heels:

Flats

