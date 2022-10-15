EXCLUSIVE: Pankaj and Nidhi on 'Solaris’, Ananya Panday as a muse at the FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week

It's glam o'clock! Fashion continues to keep us voluntarily hooked with the ongoing buzz at the FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week. With fresh, festive, party, resort wear, and more inspirations incoming like an impactful and replete force, there's no time for a hiatus from fashion. And, to offer you a lot more, guess what designer duo Pankaj and Nidhi's mood board of their newest collection read? They take us through an unusual coming-together journey of skincare and fashion. Best of both worlds, is that what you wish to call it?

As suckers of exclusive conversations and learners of new things, we got chatty with ace designers and further delved into the depths of what and how the bond between them and Lakme 9To5 Vitamin C+ range together led to. This collection weaved a vibrant story that is a reflection of what the designers are revered for, distinct 3D geometry and construction.

If you adore modern craft works that appreciate a timeless appeal, read to know more about how this lavish set of outfits from mini dresses with embellishments and emboideries, pantsuits with peplum-style tops, co-ordinated skirt sets, dresses with balloon sleeves, and lots more are examples of rich and fine textures, and embellishments. And, as Ananya Panday aced her look in an orange blazer dress as the showstopper, oomph and light were felt through and through.

1) What is so one-of-a-kind about this collection? A: The collection is called ‘Solaris’ which means pertaining to the sun. When we were designing the collection for Lakme's skincare range for Lakmé Fashion Week in partnership with FDCI, we wanted to do a collection that is all about life. The sun is a source of vibrancy which we draw energy from and so we also wanted to draw our inspiration from orange which is the colour of the sun and the colour of the skincare range, evoking the feeling of vibrancy, energy, and a collection that is full of life.

2) What is a signature Pankaj and Nidhi design move that is present in this collection? A: Through ‘Solaris’, we have aimed to retain the elements of newness and the signature techniques of hand-cut applique, which is back in a big way in this collection. The beautiful shades of orange, plum, jade, emerald, and matte avatar are also what make this collection special.

3) What initiated you two to infuse Japanese kimono graphics into this collection? A: Japan is a country whose aesthetic we have truly admired and appreciated, and it is also known as the land of the rising sun. Building on this as a thought-starter for the structure and aesthetic, we included repeat patterns, and geometric elements, and combined them with Indian elements.

4) Ever since the day you decided to showcase this collection at the Lakmé Fashion Week, how different have your days been? A: As a business, one must produce a new collection each season but when it gets linked to a platform like LFW X FDCI, it puts an impetus for the designer to put their best in it.

5) Name two trends or design techniques you've tapped into for this collection. A: The trends we have done justice to, are blazer dresses with pantsuits, lots of volume and structure with a soft pace, a hint of masculinity, and embellishment jackets, including bright and radiant colours inspired by the said skincare range.

6) Name two ensembles from this collection you'd love to wear. A: Nidhi, from Pankaj and Nidhi said, I would be wearing one beautiful purple ensemble. Purple is our color of the season and is a classic alternative to black. The other one would be a gorgeous pantsuit in embroidery and prints.

7) A fashion designer's day is never complete without? A: A Fashion Designer’s Day is not complete without colours and everything spins around colours and swatches. We are always in search of beautiful visuals.

8) Your views about Ananya as a showstopper? Reasons to love her ensemble from your collection? A: We are really elated about Ananya Panday as the first-ever showstopper for Lakme's skin care show. She embodies the collection beautifully and is the face of the skincare range. Her youth and her charm complement our vibrant collection. We couldn’t have asked for a better muse than her.

9) Could you take us back on a flashback journey about your first show for FDCI x Lakmé Fashion Week? A: As we reminisce and think about our journey at Lakmé Fashion Week in partnership with FDCI, we first started out in 2008, since then, we have almost never missed a season! It has been a roller coaster journey for us! It is great to be back on the runway at Lakmé Fashion Week in partnership with FDCI, presenting a showcase by Lakmé 9to5 Vit C+ Skincare.