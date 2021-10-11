EXCLUSIVE: Realised that my hips & thigh size is normal; Industry's standard size isn't: Gabriella Demetriades

Designer, model and mother are just some of the hats Gabriella Demetriades wears. The Founder of Deme by Gabriella recently gave Pinkvilla a tour of her closet and talked everything fashion and style while also telling us how much she loved thrifting (yes, she can't get enough of second-hand shopping) and more.

The former model always knew she would do something with fashion. "I grew up around fashion. My mom had a small label," she tells us before giving us a peek into her exuberant closet. Be it styling, designing or more, even before Deme, she knew her true calling. While it is unusual to wear things like jackets and boots in a humid city like Mumbai, the mother-of-one can't get enough of them! "I have an obsession with winter clothes," she says adding that she also has a fascination for oversized pieces and also splurges on boots.

Deme isn't Demetriades' only endeavour. She is also the co-founder of VRTT, a platform that buys and sells second-hand luxury goods. "A lot of people don't like second-hand shopping. They don't like thrifting but I'm a huge fan of it. I would rather do that than shop these mass brands that do damage to the environment," she says the former model.

Like most other girls, Gabriella hasn't always been comfortable in her own skin. "I used to be conscious about my hips as they were slightly bigger," than those of the regular models. Over time, she realised, "My hips and thigh size is normal and the modelling industry's standard size is not."

We are also curious to know if the diva ever steals her husband Arjun Rampal's outfits. "Arjun steals my clothes," she tells us and candidly adds that she often tells him that many of his clothes go well with hers, and he listens! "Arjun likes his stuff and doesn't like to share," and yet, the star who can't get enough of winter clothes has managed to sneak a few pieces of his! "There are a few jackets that I've moved from his side of the closet to mine," she laughs.

