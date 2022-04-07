EXCLUSIVE: Shanaya is cool, I see lot of Sonam in her: Celeb stylist Meagan Concessio on styling Bedhadak star

Styling celebrities is not as easy as it looks. But one person who's made it seem effortless by gauging what looks good on whom and which celebrity can pull off a look is Meagan Concessio. The stylist who is Tara Sutaria's right hand when it comes to fashion has worked under Rhea Kapoor before setting base and becoming independent.

In a candid chat with Concessio, the stylist decoded some of the looks that she put together for celebrities. Having worked closely with the Kapoor family, Meagan who has styled Shanaya Kapoor multiple times defined her as cool. "I see a lot of Sonam (Kapoor) in Shanaya," she tells Pinkvilla recalling the first look she styled for the star who is all set to make her debut in Karan Johar's Bedhadak. "It was an Anamika Khanna (outfit) for a Diwali party and we wore that with combat boots! And you have to be really confident to carry off an Indian outfit with combat boots," Meagan spilled and added that the diva can truly pull anything off with ease.

Shanaya Kapoor in an Anamika Khanna outfit and combat

The London College of Fashion graduate also revealed some of the pointers she picked up from Rhea and Sonam Kapoor. The stylist tells us that no part of her work takes place without her visualising what Rhea Kapoor's vision of it would look like. "She's inspired me so much, her creativity and attention for details is unmatched," Meagan says who now makes sure that every little detail when it comes to styling is covered. Even with Sonam, "The hair and makeup ideas, how you shoot the look," that the stylist used to witness the actress do has influenced her in a way in which she works the same way. "There's a specific jewellery brief, the way we're going to shoot the look and every detail is covered," Meagan says about a couple of things she's picked up from the stylish sister duo.

She also decoded Tara Sutaria, Ananya Panday Janhvi Kapoor and more celebrities' looks. Watch the entire video below!

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Karisma Kapoor loves taking a risk: Stylist Eshaa Amiin on Lolo's style evolution & more