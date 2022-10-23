EXCLUSIVE: Sharvari Wagh on all things Diwali, go-to fashion stylist, and her style icon

What’s the best part about celebrating festivals? Taking a fantastical desi ride with the best ensembles, makeup looks, meals, and a plentitude of happy moments. Agrees the amazingly talented and well-dressed Bollywood actress Sharvari Wagh. While these are reasons enough to watch her over and again, the diva’s infectious smile is much the cherry on the cake. Below, in a tête-à-tête with Pinkvilla about Diwali and more, she spilled some details that proved she’s absolutely soaking up the festive light and love and can’t wait for what is in store.

1) A festive routine you're not bored of? A: Wearing Indian ensembles. I love wearing Indian clothes and we never get bored of wearing Indian clothes to any festivals.



2) Can you tell us what Diwali means to you? A Diwali ritual you're looking forward to and why? A: Diwali to me means just my family and friends coming together. A ritual, I think is because I am a Maharashtrian, there is something called a Faral which we do, it's breakfast inclusive of lots of sweets and snacks that are made at home. We sit and all of us have it together, early in the morning on Diwali which is something that I absolutely love.



3) Describe your festive style in three words. A: Most Beautiful Indian.



4) Your festive look is never complete without? A: A bindi.

5) An outfit you'd never wear for festivals? A: Short dresses.



6) Your current go-to fashion stylist and what is that you love the most about her? A: It's Chandini Whabi. She and I together work really well. We've had a lot of fun creating different looks. And, apart from that my sister, Kasturi Wagh. She is someone to who I send all my looks, be it styled by other stylists or by me. And, I always send it to her for approval and without her one, I am definitely not confident.

7) Whose style do you love the most in Bollywood? A: I love Tara Sutaria's style. She's got a very classy but gorgeous style to her. I really love her style.



8) How different do you want your Diwali 2022 to look from the previous ones? A: I think my Diwalis have always looked happy, great, and with a lot of love. So, I think I'd love it if this year's Diwali also looks like the last.



9) Makeup looks you can't wait to experiment for Diwali celebrations? A: I've always wanted to try like a lovely kajal look, so this Diwali I'll definitely try my Elle 18 kajal which I have. I want to do a lovely look like how Kareena Kapoor Khan does.



10) A look styled by you that has your heart? A: I recently styled myself when I went to Rani Ma'am's pandal for Durga Puja and Ganapati festival. I was wearing my mother's sarees and I wore them together with my earrings and jhumkas. I really love her sarees and I think that's something that has my heart.

11) What do you love the most about Gen Z's style? A: It's very at ease. It's very cool. When I was growing up, loose clothes weren't really in, now they are and are very, very comfortable, I love them!