EXCLUSIVE: Shehla Khan on her latest collection, pre 70s taste of fashion & go-to pick for summer weddings

New beginnings are always a beautiful game and so Shehla Khan's latest Spring/Summer 2022 collection brought new and gorgeous energy to every fashion soul who can't keep calm but dress up full-on glam. Although pastels stay a mainstay this season, the Mumbai-based design made a vibrant case with the striking allure of sexy red with tulle shararas and dresses with plunging necklines.

Her designs at any time of the year are all about details that look stellar and second to none. From feathers, sequins, lace embroidery, crystals, ruffles, and more, her art is always about a soothing, pleasing, and surprising package. A designer who has long worked with renowned celebrities like Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Tara Sutaria, Athiya Shetty to name a few and multiple influencers, she knows what it's like to serve the exceptional to the table. Here's a throwback thought, have you seen Shibani Dandekar-Akhtar's pink strapless hot pink tulle ruffle gown? The one that spoke of intense sartorial elegance? That's the kind of finery the designer treated our eyes to!

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, here's what the designer had to tell us about her set of impeccable creations for the season, her favourite ensemble for weddings right now, and more.

1. Can you name 3 of your favourite SS’22 fashion trends?

I love the new floral prints, the bright pink tones, feather details, and crochet lace trends.

2. What does a typical Shehlaa Khan design echo?

A lot of detail and definitely an inspiration of lace, either in the embroidery or its style or as the base fabric!

3. What’s the beauty of creating designs for the SS 2022 collection?

The entire idea of less is more is what is predominant in the spring 2022 collections. Our strength is attention to detail along with bold embellishments with crystals and a bit of pearl as well!

4. Does your collection for the season have inspiration drawn from somewhere? If yes, could you tell us more about it?

The inspiration for the collection has been drawn from the 70s, right before the whole disco age hit! Crochet lace and embellishments in crystal and sequins are what we’ve used as an ode to this, mingled with an air of free-flowing silhouettes, some exaggerated, some not.

5. What’s your go-to pick for a wedding in the summers? How would you style yourself up?

Hands down, it has to be our crochet lace lehenga with crystal embroidery or a lace sari with a bold crystal-encrusted blouse.

6. Are you a lehenga or a saree fan? And, what makes you pick one/or both?

I love both but personally, I find saris to be the most elegant form of attire for women across the world. They are always eternally in style!

7. Can you give us 2 unique tips on how you’d style your favourite ensemble?

I love wearing different statement heels with my outfit, which would usually be a black dress or an all-white outfit. I’d pair a lehenga or saree with some really cool crystal detail heels I’ve bought recently!

8. 3 celebrities you’d never stop designing for and why?

I would love to dress everyone I’ve dressed so far in the future as far and as long as I can.

