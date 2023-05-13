Kim Kardashian's Weight Loss Journey: A Comprehensive Guide

Kim Kardashian is one of the most admired and popular celebrities in the world. The American model steals the limelight now and then for reasons good and unsavory. The one thing that drove her fans’ attention on social media recently is her weight loss transformation. Kim is said to have lost a considerable amount of her body weight after the birth of her daughter and millions of people want to know what made her lose weight so fast. Here, we decided to bring you some amazing information on Kim Kardashian's weight loss journey and diet tips that can help you to get back in shape.

Who Is Kim Kardashian?

Kim Kardashian is an American model, reality show star, and businesswoman who is consistent with leaving her fans awestruck with her looks, presence, and antics in the media. Kim was born in Los Angeles (LA), California to Kris Jenner and Robert Kardashian. Some controversies with her then boyfriend helped Kim get much needed attention. Later, she gained popularity with her TV reality show ”Keep It Up With The Kardashians”, which showcased her daily life routine.

Kim Kardashian's Weight Loss Journey

The model & actor is aging like fine wine. Though being a mother and renowned celebrity can be exhausting, Kim is keeping up with both her roles successfully. Recently though she has been subject to online speculations regarding her weight loss journey post childbirth. Well, she reportedly lost 70 pounds of body weight by adhering to the special Atkin diet. The model also restricted her daily carbs intake to 40 gms. In an interview, Kim said that she welcomed her after-baby body as a challenge and it is so crazy to see what your body can go through and what it is capable of. We appreciate the way she truly puts effort into giving her best shot in everything she does right from handling heartbreaks to bouncing back from the baby weight.

Give this post a read to know how Kim Kardashian lost weight and looks as pretty as ever. Also, scroll through some amazing tips on weight loss from Mellisa Alcantara, Kim’s diet coach.

A Sneak Peek into Kim Kardashian’s Weight Loss Diet Plan

Kim followed a strict Atkins diet plan to shed a few kilos after the birth of her second child. The model-turned-TV star confessed in an interview that she had already followed the Atkins diet plan with her dad while she was in school. After the birth of her daughter, Kim wanted to look sexy again. Moreover, she also had a date set for the cover photoshoot for a magazine, thus getting back in shape before the deadline was her priority and she switched to the Atkin-40 diet and performed regular workouts.

In her interview with WWD, she said that she loves to work out and everyone needs to work out to tone up. “I had to cut all the sweets and I had such a sweet tooth”, she said. Let’s take a glance at Kim Kardashian’s diet for weight loss.

Breakfast

Kim reportedly ate two egg whites, feta, and spinach for breakfast to keep her body weight in check. Eggs are a rich source of proteins and low in calories, making them a great addition to the Atkins 40 diet for weight loss. As per a clinical trial, people who ate two eggs for breakfast were found to lose greater weight and a 34% greater reduction in weight circumference ( 1 ).

Feta cheese is a type of cheese that is obtained from sheep or goat’s milk. The model incorporated generous amounts of feta cheese into a bowl of spinach salad to shed a few extra kilos. Feta cheese contains rich amounts of healthy fats and proteins that impart a feeling of being full for longer ( 2 ). Besides, thylakoids in spinach increase satiety over the two hours following the meal.

Lunch

In a stint to get back in shape after the birth of her daughter, Kim has been doing strict workouts and required a nutrient-rich diet to replenish her body. The 40-year-old Kim told E! News that she ate fish or chicken with vegetables at around 1 PM but is now likely swapping to vegan alternatives such as slivered almonds for protein intake. She also told her fans on social media that she loves to munch on mashed potatoes topped with avocados and creamy salad dressings.

In an interview with Harper’s Bazaar, Kim confessed that her workout trainer had always told her to eat simple carbs like those found in sweet potatoes and moderate amounts of healthy fats and proteins. Besides, she also told me to eat veggies with my meals as my body needed them to help effectively break down and absorb the fats, carbs, and proteins.

Dinner

Ahead of the Met Gala, 2018, Kim followed the Sunfare optimal cleanse that majorly consists of nutrient-rich shakes such as the butternut squash with soup and salad, guacamole dip, and salmon salad.

Kim's trainer, Mellisa also revealed that the dinner is very similar to lunch which comprises healthy fats, chicken breast, vegetables, and unprocessed snacks.

Snacks

Though Kardashian follows a strict diet and gorges on fresh vegetables and fruits, she too enjoys certain treats sometimes. Kim has a sweet tooth and Mellisa removed most of her sweet treats such as vanilla waffles and crackers from Kim’s kitchen cabinets, she told E! Australia.

When she indulges in cheat snacks, the mother of four likes to satiate her sweet tooth with Dulce de leche ice cream and cookies. Usually, she chooses healthy snacking alternatives such as Greek yogurt, blueberries, slivered almonds, veggies, and hummus apart from her cheat days.

Kim Kardashian’s Weight Loss Foods

Though the typical Atkins diet restricts you from eating sugary treats, high-carb fruits & veggies, and unhealthy fats, it doesn’t mean that you have limited food choices. Here’s a list of Kim Kardashian’s favorite foods that she has been eating while on a diet.

Veggies

Berries

Hummus

Greek yogurt

Spinach

Cheese

Chicken breast

Almonds

Brussels sprouts

Oats

Vegetable soup

Broccoli

Salmon

Turkey bacon

Salad with light dressing

Shredded chicken enchiladas

Egg white frittata with feta cheese

Mediterranean tuna salad over kale

Chicken sausage and cauliflower sauté

Kim Kardashian's Workout Routine

Kim Kardashian has largely inspired The United States and the world with her amazing lifestyle and weight loss transformation. While Kim’s extreme diet helped her maintain a perfect body mass, regular workouts, and gym sessions further made it easier for her to get toned muscles and a well-sculpted body. Here is all that the model’s workout regime involves.

Wide Squats - (10 repetitions)

The model-turned-reality TV star would perform 10 repetitions of wide squats every day to chisel down fast. Performing wide squats for 8 weeks continuously may help improve body composition and muscular strength. Plus, squats improve sagittal movement in the lower body and tone the muscles ( 3 ), ( 4 ).

Side Lunges - (10-12 repetitions)

Kim is a big fan of side lunges and loves to perform at least 10-12 repetitions of side lunges as part of her regular workout regime. While lateral lunges help maintain balance, stability, and muscular strength, side lunges make an appreciable way to train your body to move side to side and reduce fat in the lower body ( 5 ).

Mountain Climbers (10 repetitions)

Mountain Climbers is an easy and effective workout to shed kilos and get a flat belly. Since reducing belly fat and love handles were on her top list, they made an inevitable element in Kim Kardashian’s weight loss journey. She would perform 10 to 12 repetitions of mountain climbers every day. Mountain climbers target the abs, thighs, shoulders, glutes, biceps, and triceps. Besides, the floor exercise is a great cardio workout and may help you get back in shape fast.

Dumbbell Rows (10-12 repetitions)

The dumbbell rows are a classic workout technique that targets toning muscles in the upper body. Kim’s trainer would ask her to perform 10-12 repetitions of dumbbell rows every day which helped her achieve a perfectly toned body.

Apart from that, Kim would undergo a customized workout routine that included skater lunges, bicep curls, and crunches at different time intervals.

Kim Kardashian’s Weight Loss Supplements

Though the American TV reality star attribute strict Atkins diet and regular workout regime as her weight loss secret, there are speculations that she took weight loss pills to shed those kilos in a short span.

Kim is rumored to have taken Garcinia Cambogia capsules to bounce back from the baby weight. Garcinia Cambogia pills have recently gained hype for triggering weight loss. These pills come enriched with the extract of Garcinia or mangosteen fruit which tastes tangy. Besides, Kim reportedly drank green coffee to lose baby weight quickly. If you too are carrying a bulky figure and looking for remedies to lose baby weight, you must consult your family doctor before starting these supplements.

Kim did a marvelous job at losing weight with or without pills. While Atkins diet and strict workout regimes have proven to be super effective in her body weight transformations, she also thanks her trainer for her support and motivation.

Kim Kardashian’s Weight Loss Tips

Here are a few of her tips for all fitness enthusiasts, especially new mothers who are looking for ways to lose baby fat.

Say No to Refined Sugars & Carbs

Removing sugars and starchy grains completely from your kitchen cabinet is tough but not impossible. First, take baby steps and try to avoid high-carb foods such as refined sugars, pasta, croissants, chocolate, bread, etc. Also, try to swipe out high-glycemic foods such as mango, jackfruit, and grapes from your bowl of fruit salad.

Eat healthy fats

Fats have got a bad rep as a fattening food, but not all of them are bad. Indeed, consuming the right kind of fats may help you reach optimal body weight fast. Eating healthy Omega-3 fats found in flax seeds, nuts, salmon fish, and pumpkin seeds may help in inhibiting inflammation-induced weight gain ( 6 ).

Consume More Proteins

Every meal you consume must have plenty of proteins. Eggs, chicken, yogurt, fatty fish, lentils, kale, beans, nuts, and seeds are a rich source of proteins your body needs every day to function well and repair pre and post-workout fatigue. It also helps lose fat and gain lean muscle mass ( 7 ).

Fill Up Your Plate With Veggies

Vegetables are densely packed with healthy carbs, proteins, vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants. Besides, the dietary fibers in veggies help cleanse the colon and remove excess salts and toxins from your body. The antioxidants in veggies help reduce inflammation and are great for your skin and hair ( 8 ).

Smart Snacking

If you too have a sweet tooth like Kim, making smart choices while snacking may help you both control body weight and satiate your cravings. Look for healthier alternatives such as dark chocolate instead of a milky bar or peanut butter cups as an alternative to frozen desserts.

Stay Hydrated

Keep yourself well hydrated and drink up to 3 liters of water in a day. You can also add lemon slices or mint leaves to make regular water much more flavorful and nutritious. Guzzling on water helps from toxins from the body, keeps metabolism active, and maintains the skin’s pH balance.

Conclusion:

Atkins 40 diet helped Kim Kardashian to lose baby weight after the birth of her second child. The diet restricts your daily carb intake and directs the body to use healthy fats as fuel to produce energy and carry out all metabolic activities. Besides, a key component in Kim Kardashian's weight loss journey is saying no to sugar and high-carb foods. The reality star’s trainer has been a support and motivation for her to do vigorous workouts to lose love handles and belly fat. If you too are looking for ways to lose after-baby fat, Kim’s dedication and fitness tips can inspire you to move more and eat right.

