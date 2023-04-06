101 Motivational Quotes for Students That Can Inspire Greatness And Excellence

Whether you are an elementary, middle or high school student or in college, motivational quotes can play a significant role to boost your self-esteem while inspiring you to achieve your full potential. Moreover, they serve as reminders to believe in yourself, stay focused, and persevere through challenges.

As a teacher or a parent, you can use motivational quotes as daily reminders and inspiration boosters for the children you care for. By providing a positive outlook on success, motivational sayings can help students believe in their abilities and strive for their goals. Be it in literature or history, many renowned scholars, philosophers, and even well-known personalities shared their insights to enlighten and encourage students to chase their dreams. Those powerful and impactful words of inspiration still resonate with the students, directing them to navigate the challenging journey of education, success, and failure.

With this collection of motivational quotes, students can find encouragement and inspiration to achieve their full potential in their educational journey.

101 Motivational Quotes for Students That Will Help Them Keep Dedicated

Famous Motivational Quotes for Students About the Importance of Education

“The man who does not read books has no advantage over the one who cannot read them.” — Mark Twain “Teachers can open the door, but you must enter it yourself.” — Chinese proverb “Education is the most powerful weapon you can use to change the world.” — B.B. King “The beautiful thing about learning is that no one can take it away from you.” — B.B. King “The mind is not a vessel to be filled but a fire to be ignited.” — Plutarch “Education is the most powerful weapon, which you can use to change the world.” — Nelson Mandela “Develop a passion for learning. If you do, you will never cease to grow.” — Anthony J. D’Angelo “Education is the passport to the future, for tomorrow belongs to those who prepare for it today.” — Malcolm X “Try not to become a man of success. Rather become a man of value.” — Albert Einstein “The more that you read, the more things you will know, the more that you learn, the more places you’ll go.” — Dr. Seuss “Excellence is not a skill. It is an attitude.” — Ralph Marston “The whole purpose of education is to turn mirrors into windows.” — Sydney J. Harris “Learning is the only thing the mind never exhausts, never fears, and never regrets.” — Leonardo da Vinci "True education is about getting the best out of oneself." — Mahatma Gandhi

Best Motivational Quotes for Students About Success

15. “Success is the sum of small efforts, repeated.” — R. Collier

16. “The most successful people are those who are good at plan B.” — James Yorke

17. "Striving for success without hard work is like trying to harvest where you have not planted." — David Bly

Advertisement

18. The road to success is always under construction.” — Lily Tomlin

19. “To be successful you must accept all challenges that come your way. You can’t just accept the ones you like.” — Mike Gafka

20. "There is no secret to success. It is the result of preparation, hard work, and learning from failure." — General Colin Powell

21. "There is no elevator to success. You have to take the stairs." — Zig Ziglar

22. "The only place where success comes before work is in the dictionary." — Vidal Sassoon

23. "The price of success is hard work, dedication to the job at hand, and the determination that whether we win or lose, we have applied the best of ourselves to the task at hand.” — Vince Lombardi

24. “Success is no accident. It is hard work, perseverance, learning, studying, sacrifice, and most of all, love of what you are doing or learning to do.” — Pelé

25. "A successful man is one who can lay a firm foundation with the bricks others have thrown at him." — David Brinkley

Motivational Quotes for Students to Embrace Failure

26. “A person who never made a mistake never tried anything new." — Albert Einstein

27. “It is the pain and failure that teaches you the best lesson in life and motivates you to rebuild yourself and stand again with a robust faith.” — Priti Chaubey

28. “When one door closes, another opens; but we often look so long and so regretfully upon the closed door that we do not see the one which has opened for us.” — Alexander Graham Bell

29. “Never let the fear of striking out stop you from playing the game.” — Babe Ruth

30. “Hardships often prepare ordinary people for an extraordinary destiny.” — C.S. Lewis

31. “There are two kinds of people in this world: those who want to get things done and those who do not want to make mistakes.” — John Maxwell

32. “Don’t let what you cannot do interfere with what you can do.” — John Wooden

33. “There are far, far better things ahead than any we leave behind.”– C.S. Lewis

Advertisement

34. "Courage does not always roar. Sometimes courage is the quiet voice at the end of the day saying ‘I will try again tomorrow.'" — Mary Anne Radmacher

Helpful Motivational Quotes for Students to Avoid Procrastination

35. “The capacity to learn is a gift; the ability to learn is a skill; the willingness to learn is a choice.” — Brian Herbert

36. “Procrastination is the art of keeping up with yesterday.” — Don Marquis

37. "So many of our dreams at first seem impossible, then they seem improbable, and then, when we summon the will, they soon become inevitable." — Christopher Reeve

38. "Ninety-nine percent of the failures come from people who have the habit of making excuses." — George Washington Carver

39. “The way to get started is to quit talking and begin doing.” — Walt Disney

40. "The real man is one who always finds excuses for others, but never excuses himself." — Henry Ward Beecher

41. "Procrastination is opportunity’s assassin." — Victor Kiam

42. “Procrastination makes easy things hard and hard things harder.” — Mason Cooley

43. “The expert in anything was once a beginner." — Helen Hayes.”

44. "Procrastination is like a credit card: it’s a lot of fun until you get the bill." — Christopher Parker

45. "My biggest regret could be summed up in one word, and that’s procrastination." — Ron Cooper

46. “You do not have to be great to start, but you have to start to be great.” — Zig Ziglar

47. "It had long since come to my attention that people of accomplishment rarely sat back and let things happen to them. They went out and happened to things.” — Leonardo da Vinci

48. “My advice is, never do tomorrow what you can do today. Procrastination is the thief of time.” — Charles Dickens ‘David Copperfield’

Motivational Quotes for Students that Motivate You to Work Hard

49. “Talent is cheaper than table salt. What separates the talented individual from the successful one is a lot of hard work.” — Stephen King

50. “You get the best out of others when you give the best of yourself.” — Harvey S. Firestone

Advertisement

51. “Genius is 10% inspiration, 90% perspiration.” — Thomas Edison

52. “Motivation is what gets you started. Habit is what keeps you going.” — Jim Ryun

53. “Success is the sum of small efforts, repeated.” — R Collier

54. "Self-belief and hard work will always earn you success." — Virat Kohli

55. “If you do not build your dreams, someone will hire you to help build theirs.” —Tony Gaskin

56. "Most of the important things in the world have been accomplished by people who have kept on trying when there seemed to be no help at all." — Dale Carnegie

57. “If opportunity doesn't knock, build a door.” — Milton Berle

58. “The problem is not the problem. The problem is your attitude about the problem. Do you understand?” — Captain Jack Sparrow

59. “I do not know anyone who has got to the top without hard work. That is the recipe. It will not always get you to the top, but it should get you pretty near.” — Margaret Thatcher

60. “I find that the harder I work, the more luck I seem to have.” — Thomas Jefferson

61. “There are no shortcuts to any place worth going.” — Beverly Stills

62. "You cannot use up creativity. The more you use, the more you have." — Maya Angelou

63. “All our dreams can come true if we have the courage to pursue them.” — Walt Disney

Motivational Quotes for Students About Their Future

64. “The best way to predict your future is to create it.” — Abraham Lincoln

65. “Learn from yesterday. Live for today. Hope for tomorrow.” — Albert Einstein

66. “The future belongs to those who believe in the beauty of their dreams.” ― Eleanor Roosevelt

67. “A little progress each day adds up to big results.” — Satya Nani

68. “Shoot for the moon. Even if you miss you will land among the stars.” — Les Brown

69. "You can’t have a better tomorrow if you are still thinking about yesterday." — Charles F. Kettering

70. "Failure is the opportunity to begin again more intelligently." — Henry Ford

Advertisement

Great Motivational Quotes for Students About Perseverance

71. “Perseverance is a great element of success. If you only knock long enough and loud enough at the gate, you are sure to wake up somebody.” — Henry Wadsworth Longfellow

72. “Develop success from failures. Discouragement and failure are two of the surest stepping stones to success.” — Dale Carnegie

73. “A winner is just a loser who tried one more time.” — George Augustus Moore

74. “By perseverance, the snail reached the ark.” — Charles Spurgeon

75. “Perseverance is not a long race; it is many short races one after another.” — Walter Elliott

76. “Persist and persevere, and you will find most things that are attainable, possible.” — Lord Chesterfield

77. “You are capable of more than you know. Choose a goal that seems right for you and strive to be the best, however hard the path. Aim high. Behave honorably. Prepare to be alone at times, and to endure failure. Persist! The world needs all you can give.” — E.O. Wilson

78. “Challenges are what make life interesting. Overcoming them is what makes life meaningful.” — Joshua J. Marine

79. "Keep your dreams alive. Understand to achieve anything requires faith and belief in yourself, vision, hard work, determination, and dedication. Remember all things are possible for those who believe." — Gail Devers

80. "Through hard work, perseverance, and faith in God, you can live your dreams." — Ben Carson

81. "Perseverance is failing 19 times and succeeding on the 20th." — Julie Andrews

82. "Patience and perseverance have a magical effect before which difficulties disappear and obstacles vanish." — John Quincy Adams

83. "Perseverance is the hard work you do after you get tired of doing the hard work you already did." — Newt Gingrich

Positive Motivational Quotes for Students

84. “Live as if you were to die tomorrow. Learn as if you were to live forever.” — Mahatma Gandhi

85. "Set tough goals and do not stop until you get there." — Bo Jackso

86. “Successful people begin where failures leave off. Never settle for ‘just getting the job done.’ Excel!” — Tom Hopkins

Advertisement

87. “You have got to get up every morning with determination if you are going to go to bed with satisfaction.” — George Lorimer

88. “Knowing is not enough; we must apply. Wishing is not enough; we must do.” — Johann Wolfgang von Goethe

89. “I learned many great lessons from my father, not the least of which was that you can fail at what you do not want, so you might as well take a chance on doing what you love.” — Jim Carrey

90. "Use all your efforts, even when the possibilities play against you." — Arnold Palmer

91. "The man well prepared for the struggle has achieved half a triumph." — Miguel de Cervantes

92. “Do not limit yourself. Many people limit themselves to what they think they can do. You can go as far as your mind lets you. What you believe, remember, you can achieve.” — Mary Kay Ash

93. “Winners embrace hard work. They love the discipline of it, the trade-off they are making to win. Losers, on the other hand, see it as punishment. And that is the difference.” — Lou Holtz

94. “In life, you make the small decisions with your head and the big decisions with your heart.” — Omid Kordgstani

95. “Trust yourself, you know more than you think you do” — Benjamin Spock

96. “Worry gives a small thing a big shadow.” — Swedish Proverb

97. “Your time is limited, do not waste it living someone else’s life. Don’t be trapped by dogma, which is living the result of other people’s thinking. Do not let the noise of others’ opinions drown your own inner voice. And most important, have the courage to follow your heart and intuition, they somehow already know what you truly want to become. Everything else is secondary.” — Steve Jobs

Advertisement

98. “Life itself is your teacher, and you are in a state of constant learning.” — Bruce Lee

99. “Rule no.1 is: Don’t sweat the small stuff. Rule no. 2 is: It’s all small stuff.” — Robert Eliot

100. "A dream you dream alone is only a dream. A dream you dream together is reality.” — Yoko Ono

101. “Go into the world and do well. But more importantly, go into the world and do good.” — Minor Myers Jur

Conclusion

Motivational quotes are like little pep talks that build a sense of purpose and determination in students, helping them navigate the challenges of their academic journey. When you are struggling to keep up with the failures or feel underconfident and start procrastinating, these quotes will remind you that success is not achieved overnight but requires consistent efforts and perseverance, just like planting a seed and waiting for it to grow into a big, strong tree. Regardless of your age or stage in education, these words of wisdom will inspire you and your friends to remain focused on their goals and face obstacles with resilience. Like a close friend says, "You can do it," these special words will make you feel good and urge you to keep trying. Moreover, reading such inspirational quotes can create a positive atmosphere and foster a community spirit, inspiring support and an urge to uplift each other as you pursue knowledge, learning, and success.

ALSO READ: 100 Best short inspirational quotes on life