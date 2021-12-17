Parenting tips to ensure your child doesn't choose a side in your divorce

Young children find it extremely difficult to cope with the prospect of their parents getting divorced. Hence you must do all you can to ease them into the situation. Some tend to notice that their kids are forced to take sides in a divorce when they have to live with one parent who is their primary custodian. However, taking sides between mom and dad is never healthy for a child. Moreover, being coerced by either parent into siding with one of them can result in lasting psychological damage to your little one. Today, we share parenting tips you can use to ensure your child feels equally loved by both parents and never takes sides due to your divorce.

Try not to argue in front of your child

While conflict may have been the reason for your divorce, you must take special care to argue out of the earshot of your children. This is because studies report greater risk of anxiety and depression in kids whose parents frequently had a loud war or words. High-conflict situations create a stressful environment that isn’t suited to the developmental needs of your little one. You can remedy this by arguing in the car, taking a walk in the park to discuss matters or taking your arguments to a space where your child isn’t present. This will help ensure that the kid isn’t biased to one parent.

Have an honest conversation with your kid

Divorce may be confusing for your child. It is recommended that you have a talk with your kids. You must explain to them that though you are separating from your wife, the two of you will continue to love your offspring and that they can always reach out to you when they undergo any emotional conflict.

Do not show open hostility to your ex or bad-mouth them

If your child notices that his father is openly hostile toward his mother, he may sympathise with the mother and feel alienated from the father. On the flip side, he may side with the father and shut out his mother out of loyalty to the paternal figure. This can negatively impact the emotional health of your child.

Should you find it difficult to stay unbiased when mentioning your ex to your child, then it is time to have a nice heart-to-heart conversation with your ex so you can devise a better approach to co-parenting that works for everyone.

