Are you taking your partner for granted? Here are 4 ways to find out

Tens of missed calls, hundred of unread messages, and numerous fake promises. If this is all that you are giving in a relationship, there are chances that you are taking your partner for granted. While it might not be obvious for you to know or realise it but this might seriously affect your relationship to the extent that your partner may even decide to move out of it.

Here are 4 ways to find out if you, too, unintentionally are taking your partner for granted.

You don’t make time for your partner

If your better half is the one asking for your time and you don’t pay heed to their words because you know they are not going anywhere, this is proof that you are taking your partner for granted. This can be because of several reasons, either you are too busy to be in a relationship or you just don’t want to be in one. Whichever the case, if you are doing it unintentionally, it is preferable that you realise and address it right away.

You cancel all their plans

If it’s about a romantic dinner date or a visit to the mall for shopping, if you end up canceling your partner’s plans, this again shows that you are taking them for granted. Respect your partner’s decisions and go out with them. Spend some time together, this will not only strengthen your relationship but will also make your partner feel valued and loved.

Your priority list doesn’t count them in

If your priority list is all full, this can be because you are taking your man or woman for granted. If he or she never complaints and is happy in whatever way you treat them, you should feel more responsible to keep them happy. Be with them through thick and thin and remember it’s love that is keeping them with you.

You prefer others over them

If a call of a friend is more important to you than your partner’s multiple missed calls, there are chances you might be taking him or her for granted. While this might not be the case every time as there can be other reasons too, such as a friend who is in need of your help, but if this is a ritual then you need to change it.

If you are able to resonate with either of the things listed above, it’s time that you realise your fault and avoid repeating the same mistakes in the future, if not more.

